Avowed is a new fantasy RPG from developer Obsidian that was first officially revealed during Xbox showcase back in the summer of 2020. Set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, we've seen some glimpses of the setting in the initial announcement trailer, but have yet to see a substantial update about the project since. Coming from the same developer who brought us Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, Obsidian falls under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, so there's every chance we may see avowed during E3 2022 - especially since we know we're set to see an Xbox and Bethesda showcase among the E3 2022 schedule this June. Below, you'll find everything we know so far about Avowed.

