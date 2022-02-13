ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How the Bengals can create red zone struggles for Matthew Stafford

By Laurie Fitzpatrick
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyPgb_0eDMolZ100

The Los Angeles Rams are ranked at or near the top of several offensive categories this season. But there is still one area that remains average when stacked up against the other 32 teams in the NFL. According to teamrankings.com, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay’s red zone scoring percentage is sitting at a 57.65% conversion rate, and that is 15th in the league. The team doesn’t have a problem with getting into the red zone. In fact, they get there the third most in the league, its converting that seems to be more of an issue.

We could see the Cincinnati Bengals take advantage of this Rams weak spot in Super Bowl LVI.

We have seen some questionable throws by Stafford in the red zone this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOpdE_0eDMolZ100

It seems like Stafford and his receivers had some miscommunication throughout the season. Even when the receivers ran the correct routes, Stafford would just sail the ball.

In the postseason, Stafford has only thrown one interception with a few close calls, but he also hasn’t faced a secondary like the Bengals who usually drop eight defenders into coverage — yes, even in the red zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsNJy_0eDMolZ100

Cooper Kupp is certainly Stafford’s guy when the Rams get inside the opposing 20-yard line. That can be to Stafford’s detriment at times, as he’ll force the ball to Kupp even when Kupp is smothered in coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDt9l_0eDMolZ100

What we see time and time again is Stafford not seeing what he likes and instead of just throwing it away, he’s coming down with the “Mahomes 2021” syndrome and trying too hard to force a ball in.

When teams have dropped seven or eight and Stafford can’t find an open target, he is likely to get sacked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAgMi_0eDMolZ100

When Stafford isn’t throwing the ball away, he is putting his team and his kicker in bad positions. Against the Buccaneers mid-way through the divisional-round win, head coach Sean McVay finally decided to call back-to-back runs and then sneak it in in order to get some points on the board.

There are other ways the Rams offense got guys open, and it was with their number-one receiver luring defenders into creating isolations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqenU_0eDMolZ100

When Kupp wa smothered in the red zone and Odell Beckham Jr wasn’t open on the fade, the Rams got innovative this postseason.

They used their blocking tight-end, Kendall Blanton in a few late leaks. Blanton will be a big part of the Rams’ offense with starter Tyler Higbee ruled out due to a knee injury.

Against the Buccaneers, the Rams needed a touchdown on the board, so they drew up a bootleg play to get Blanton to release his block late and open up for a pass. Then, in the NFC Championship against the 49ers. the Rams draw up a similar play to get the ball to Blanton as he gained a good chunk of yards to keep the chains moving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOpUz_0eDMolZ100

In Super Bowl LVI, we should expect to see the Rams using Kupp underneath in conjunction with some tight end leaks and hopefully using their running backs more when they get inside the twenty-yard line. The last thing the Rams want to do is give the ball away early. The thing they’ll need to do the most against the Bengals is to maximize their red zone opportunities.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

LA Rams' QB Matthew Stafford's wife admits to Super Bowl 'struggle' ahead of big day

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, has shared her frustrations as she struggles to write a letter to her husband ahead of the 56th Super Bowl. Matthew helped his team, the LA Rams make it to the final of the 2021 NFL season and they will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals on 13 February at LA's So-Fi Stadium. But Kelly has now revealed that she is trying to write Matthew a letter that will "match this moment" but has come up blank.
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Teamrankings Com#The Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bengals didn’t call timeout and helped Matthew Stafford hit his rushing over

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl 56 champions and there are certainly bettors out there who are wealthier because of it. That is if your ticket didn’t crumble after parlaying the Rams ML with one of the crazy number of props that this game provided. One prop that had legs until literally the last play of the game was Matthew Stafford’s over/under of 5.5 rushing yards.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Rejects Super Bowl Tickets 'In The Rafters'

Los Angeles Rams great Eric Dickerson didn’t seem to think his Super Bowl tickets befitted his Hall of Fame status, so he’s probably watching Sunday’s game at home. The legendary running back ― a five-time All Pro who rushed for more than 13,000 career yards and set rookie and NFL single-season rushing records with the Rams ― aired his grievance Thursday on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie & Perloff.” (Watch the video below.)
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents 2022: Jessie Bates III and C.J. Uzomah highlight the list

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL this season. While many assumed some positive regression with Joe Burrow returning and Ja’Marr Chase in-house, few believed the team would compete in the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl. Regardless of the outcome of their game against the Rams, the Bengals have quite a few free agents to make decisions on in the 2022 offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Gaines lives up to his secret superstar billing in Super Bowl LVI

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVI, much of the attention focused on how Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were going to handle the imposing defensive front from the Los Angeles Rams. With Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd at their disposal, there were concerns that an offensive line that had to pick Burrow up after nine sacks in the Divisional Round might be overmatched in the Super Bowl.
NFL
WSAV News 3

Super Bowl Live: Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl: Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on that drive, including the last three. He also had […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy