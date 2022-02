What to do with old gear in Lost Ark? Players in the latest online RPG from Amazon Game Studios will quickly find that lower-level gear piles up quickly, just like in any MMO. In most MMOs, the easiest solution is to sell this useless old stuff but is that the best thing to do in this game? Should Lost Ark gear be sold or dismantled? What offers the best Lost Ark gear rewards for the player, selling or dismantling?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO