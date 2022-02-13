ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modsy Has Redesigned These Iconic "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Spaces

By Emma Kershaw
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Season four of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (finally) returns to Prime Video on Feb. 18, and fans of the ever-popular comedy-drama series will be eager to immerse themselves in the whimsical and wonderful world...

thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Rachel Brosnahan in Valentino to Promote ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''

Following her previous looks, Rachel Brosnahan was back promoting ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' and her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn posted her look on instagram. Rachel was sitting pretty, posing for the gram in a VALENTINO RESORT 2022 printed pajama top and black pleated mini skirt. Her ensemble was teamed with black WOLFORD tights and CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Mary Janes.
Popculture

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Trailer Released by Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally back to change the way the world sees female stand-up comedians during the late 1950s, heading into the 1960s. On Monday, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service released the first trailer for the critically acclaimed show's fourth season, ahead of its premiere next week. The first two episodes will be released on Friday, Feb. 18, with two episodes being released each following Friday.
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Rachel Brosnahan Drops Truth Bombs in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4

Rachel Brosnahan vows to speak her truth in a new trailer for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in anticipation of the Emmy-winning comedy’s fourth season. The spot kicks off with Midge (Brosnahan) sharing a recent epiphany with her manager (Alex Borstein) “You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” the stand-up comedian says. “Every single show, I’m going to say exactly what’s on my mind.”
seattlepi.com

New this week: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Kanye and 'From'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah chart Kanye West’s fascinating journey over 20 years in the new multi-part documentary, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” which is being rolled out in installments on Netflix. In part one, hitting Netflix on Wednesday, Ye is not yet famous and trying to make a name for himself, while his friends document his every move and his sweet relationship with his late mother Donda before his life changed with the release of “College Dropout” in 2004. Also coming to Netflix on Wednesday is a new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” in which Leatherface returns after 50 years to terrorize some new unlucky souls starring “Eighth Grade” breakout Elsie Fisher.
attractionsmagazine.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has arrived at New York City’s Plaza Hotel

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” television show became a sensation on Prime Video, and now New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel lets fans experience the glamour of Midge’s life, 1950s style. The show’s leading lady, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, rose from housewife to household name with her edgy comedy...
executivetraveller.com

You can now book a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite at the NY Plaza Hotel

City dwellers may be craving a return to 2019-like normalcy, but for visitors to Manhattan it will soon be possible to rewind the clock much further: to the early 1960s. That’s courtesy of the storied Plaza Hotel and Amazon Prime Video, which are teaming up to recreate aspects of the hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Emmy award-winning comedy will begin streaming its fourth season debut on February 18.
Popculture

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Alex Borstein Teases When She Would Leave 'Family Guy' (Exclusive)

Family Guy started its 20th season in September, and Alex Borstein has been there since the beginning as the voice of Lois Griffin. There is no end in sight for the Seth MacFarlane-created show, which has already been renewed for a 21st season. While chatting with PopCulture.com to tease The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, Borstein said she saw no reason for Family Guy to end as long as the writing continues to be funny.
Deadline

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, “Unsettled” Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid Shoot

If you loved Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fast, funny, brilliantly paced, richly hued comedy about a woman’s determination to be taken seriously in her craft, the wait is almost over and it’s so worth it. The Amazon streamer debuts the Covid-delayed Season 4 on Feb. 18, more than two years after we last saw Rachel Brosnahan and ensemble flitting across NYC, Miami and Paris. This time, executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino stuck to the Big Apple with expansive new sets at Steiner Studios and location shoots in Brooklyn, Queens, the West Village, all over Manhattan, spinning...
IndieWire

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Says TV Networks Need to ‘Up the Game a Little Bit’

Amy Sherman-Palladino is one of the more successful examples of a comedy showrunner transitioning from network TV to prestige television. Best known for her endlessly quotable series “Gilmore Girls,” which ran on The CW from 2000-2007 (before an eventual Netflix revival), she went on to create one of the most successful comedies of the streaming era in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The period piece has drawn particular praise for its lavish production design, something that could only be possible with a streaming budget. But despite her success at Amazon, Sherman-Palladino is not writing off network television. In a new interview with...
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20): ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of February 14-20.
Apartment Therapy

Want Your Own Main Character Moment? These Hotels Were Featured In Famous TV and Movie Scenes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but I find it rather exciting to stay at a hotel that has featured in one of my favorite TV shows or movies. If you, too, want to feel like the main character this year, there are plenty of properties across the nation, and beyond, to consider. Whether you’re looking to feel the romance this Valentine’s Day at a hotel featured in Prime Video’s “Modern Love” or you’re planning ahead for a sun-soaked summer getaway at one of the most famous hotels in California, check out the below hotels if you’re looking to bring a slice of Hollywood magic to your next vacation.
TravelPulse

Take a Step Back in Time with a 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Tour of NYC

On Location Tours, the premier tour operator offering TV and movie-themed tours, has launched a private tour of Manhattan that will bring the world of award-winning Amazon Original “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to life. Guests on the tour are encouraged to dress like they’ve stepped into the 1950s; whisked...
