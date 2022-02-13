ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Brunson reacts to KO loss to Jared Cannonier, says he'll fight one more time

By Danny Segura
 1 day ago
Derek Brunson is ready to move on to the next one.

The longtime UFC middleweight contender saw his five-fight winning streak come to an end Saturday at UFC 271 in Houston. Brunson (23-8 MMA, 14-6 UFC) suffered a second-round knockout loss to fellow contender Jared Cannonier on the main card.

It was a tough loss for Brunson since he was nearing a title shot at 185 pounds. Yet Brunson seems to be keeping his head high and is ready to turn the page.

“Made a title push, Number 3 vs. 4 in the world,” Brunson wrote on Twitter. “I came up short. Life lessons. I’m all good. Sad but life will give you theses moments. I’ll pick myself up for one more fight. Blessings all.”

Brunson had hinted at retirement in the lead-up to UFC 271, saying he’d plan to fight two more times, including the fight with Cannonier, and then “riding out.”

The 38-year-old has been fighting in the UFC for a decade, after coming over from Strikeforce in 2012. Brunson holds notable wins over names like Lyoto Machida, Darren Till, Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Uriah Hall and Chris Leben.

Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson at UFC 271: Best photos

UFC 271: Best photos from Houston

