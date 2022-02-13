ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Shazier Names His Favorite for Steelers Next QB

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 1 day ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier believes the best choice for his former team is to stick with a veteran quarterback in 2022.

Shazier spoke with 93.7 The Fan about the Steelers next quarterback and said his choice is San Fransisco 49ers passer Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I think somebody like Jimmy Garoppolo could really help," Shazier said. "Personally, I don’t think we should draft a quarterback this year."

The Steelers have been linked to both Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Garoppolo is expected to leave the 49ers this offseason but Pittsburgh will need to trade for him, as he's not a free agent until 2023.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season, leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship game.

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins on the roster.

