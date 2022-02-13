ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Eric Bieniemy to meet with Andy Reid to discuss future in Kansas City

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQnrA_0eDMiw6C00
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bieniemy, 52, spent the 2013-17 seasons as the Chiefs’ RB coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. That, of course, was the year that Patrick Mahomes became the team’s full-time starter at quarterback, and as a result of Kansas City’s tremendous offensive success over the past four seasons, Bieniemy has become a popular figure on the head coaching interview circuit.

Still, he has yet to land a head coaching post, and although he has publicly said all of the right things about that reality, it could be starting to weigh on him. Schefter suggests that the 2021 season, which ended with a devastating loss in the AFC Championship Game and which was capped by more HC interviews that did not lead to HC jobs, was mentally and physically draining for Bieniemy. The ESPN scribe adds that Bieniemy has considered returning to the college ranks — he served as Colorado’s OC for two years before joining the Chiefs and was connected to the USC head coaching post earlier this year — or even taking the 2022 season off entirely.

The Chiefs almost certainly want him back, however. He does not call the team’s offensive plays, but Kansas City has never been out of the top-six in terms of points per game or yards per game under his stewardship, and former QB coach Mike Kafka, who would have represented a potential replacement, was recently hired as the Giants’ new offensive coordinator.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's contract with Chiefs expiring

Another coaching cycle has come and gone without Eric Bieniemy getting a head-coaching job, but that doesn’t mean the Chiefs offensive coordinator will automatically return to Kansas City. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (via Twitter), Bieniemy‘s contract is expiring. While the accomplished offensive coordinator could (and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Report: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in danger of losing OC Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already lost a key coach this offseason when quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka bolted the Chiefs to become the new offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Mahomes could find himself down another coach, as it’s unclear if offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

Charlie Weis should be KC Chiefs’ target as new offensive assistant

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will meet with Andy Reid soon about whether Bieniemy will return to Kansas City for 2022. In the same report, Schefter said Bieniemy’s future with the Chiefs is “uncertain.” With former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka moving on to the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator, the Chiefs may need to begin their search for their next top offensive assistant.
NFL
FanSided

Should Eric Bieniemy decide to escape Patrick Mahomes’ shadow?

Fair or not, Eric Bieniemy has a choice to make. A report emerged on Sunday stating that Bieniemy was going to schedule a meeting soon with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The subject was his own future with the franchise. Not only was his five-year contract agreement set to expire this offseason, but Bieniemy is also likely tired of riding the same carousel year after year—one that entices him with head coach opening only to leave him standing next to Reid for another year.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Eric Bieniemy’s Future With Chiefs Uncertain

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy‘s future in Kansas City is up in the air, as his deal is about to expire. Bieniemy is set to meet with Chiefs HC Andy Reid soon to discuss the future and Schefter says there are no assurances he will return.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
Person
Eric Bieniemy
Person
Schefter
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

We learned earlier this week that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, who is set to become a coaching free agent, is not a lock to return to Kansas City. This morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported that Bieniemy and KC head coach Andy Reid will soon sit down to discuss Bieniemy’s future with the club.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady retirement

The NFL world will have to get used to a new reality next season – one that doesn’t include Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback announced his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from Super Bowl contention. But according to Rob Gronkowski, we won’t need to get too comfortable with the arrangement just yet.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Chiefs#Rb#Hc#Espn#Oc#Usc#Qb
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown for Rams in Super Bowl 56

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are not in the Super Bowl 56, but they are making rounds on social media thanks to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ scored the first touchdown of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and all eyes quickly turned on Mayfield and his relationship with the wide receiver during their time together with the Browns. To recall, Beckham’s frustration with the team and his lack of touches with Mayfield as the quarterback led to his midseason exit from Cleveland, eventually signing with the Rams after clearing waivers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy