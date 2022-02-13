ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Game Bound: Rams and Bengals hours away from Super Bowl showdown

By Chris Hagan, Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer, Matt Adams
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The countdown clock for Super Bowl LVI is finally running with kickoff between the Rams and Bengals just hours away.

Chris Hagan hosts a special two-hour game day stream of “Big Game Bound” live from SoFi Stadium.

Nexstar’s correspondents on the ground in Los Angeles will join Chris with stories of their Super Bowl experience throughout the week.

Plus, two legends from each team will join Jarrett Payton with their breakdowns of tonight’s big game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Big Game Bound: Former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee, retired Rams QB Jim Everett

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With the week winding down, the Bengals and Rams are holding their final workouts and media obligations. Sunday’s kickoff to Super Bowl LVI is finally in sight. Chris Hagan and Jarrett Payton host another live edition of “Big Game Bound” from SoFi Stadium. They dissect the two teams’ defenses and discuss last […]
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Payton
Person
Chris Hagan
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Super Bowl live stream: How to watch NBC’s broadcast of Rams-Bengals

The NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams face the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the 2021 NFL season: Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Big Game Bound#Nexstar#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
CBS Sports

'Mattress Mack' loses nearly $10 million in bets after Bengals come up short in Super Bowl

What had been just minutes away from being a franchise-changing night instead turned into yet another dagger in the hearts of the Cincinnati Bengals and their fans, as they gave up a 20-16 lead with under two minutes left in Super Bowl LVI and were unable to respond, losing the game 23-20 and dropping to 0-3 all-time in the Super Bowl. The emotional pain for the Bengals, one of the long-suffering franchises in the NFL, cannot be quantified -- Unlike the financial pain that is now being experienced by Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.
NFL
247Sports

Every former Kansas State player to win a Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI tonight in a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on NBC. With the game being played in Los Angeles, this will mark the second time in Super Bowl history and the second time in a row that a team will play the in Super Bowl in their home stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals, Rams fans not staying away from TPC Scottsdale for final round of WM Phoenix Open on Super Bowl Sunday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl didn’t stop Rams and Bengals fans from getting their golf fix on Sunday at the “Greenest Show on Grass.”. The big game, which kicks off at about 4:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET), has aligned with the final day of the WM Phoenix Open since 1997 and provides fans of the Bengals and Rams with the challenge of balancing the two events. For years, golf fans here have made their allegiance clear as the crowd dropoff has been as dramatic as an estimated 200,000-plus for Saturday’s third round to closer to 90,000 or so on Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

What channel is the Super Bowl on today? TV, live stream schedule, Bengals vs. Rams start time for 2022 NFL game

After 18 weeks of excitement, Super Bowl 2022 is finally here! This year’s big game features a matchup between Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams vs. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second straight year, a team will play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Last season, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers paved the way by winning the title on their home turf- prior to then, no team had ever accomplished that before.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs, results throughout NFL history: Every winning, losing team and MVP from every Super Bowl

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are looking to etch their names into the NFL history books Sunday by becoming the third consecutive quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Tom Brady took home the award for a record fifth time last season after leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback the Buccaneers defeated in the Super Bowl, won MVP honors the previous year in Kansas City's win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
foxla.com

Rams' Super Bowl Championship parade to be held Wednesday

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions once again for the first time in 22 years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, and the celebrations are only just beginning. On Monday, officials announced that the Rams' Super Bowl LVI...
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Site, date, time, TV, live stream online for Super Bowl 56 between Rams and Bengals

The Super Bowl returns to the Golden State on Sunday after a six-year hiatus. Super Bowl LVI will be held inside California's SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020. The home of the Chargers and Rams, SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, about a 20-minute drive from Los Angeles. Inglewood was the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers, who won six championships playing inside the Great Western Forum before moving to the Staples Center in the fall of 1999.
NFL
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy