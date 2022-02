The Phoenix Suns (a.k.a. best team in the NBA) did it again and beat the Orlando Magic pretty handedly, as expected. The 132-105 win came in a dominant performance against a Magic team who now hold the worst record in the league. Booker had 26-5-5 in 29 minutes in a game that he started off cold again, going 0-5 before hitting his first FG. Ayton and CP3, again, had a strong showing as well. Chris had 10 points and 15 assists on 26 minutes, as the Big Fellow added 17 and 10 in 25 minutes.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO