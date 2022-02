Pep Guardiola claims the Manchester City dressing-room spirit is the best he has known at the club.The City manager has often hailed the togetherness of his squad during his six years at the Etihad Stadium, a period in which they have claimed eight major trophies.Yet as they target even more silverware this season, Guardiola feels the rapport between his players and staff has reached new levels.“The harmony in this team right now is exceptional,” said Guardiola, whose side resume their latest Champions League challenge at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.“We know each other well, we accept many things for all of...

