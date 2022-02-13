ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Poll reveals percentage of Detroit Lions fans rooting for Matthew Stafford to win Super Bowl

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Super Bowl LVI is finally here and on Sunday night, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals. As a die-hard fan of the Detroit Lions, I...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 4

New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
NFL
Hello Magazine

LA Rams' QB Matthew Stafford's wife admits to Super Bowl 'struggle' ahead of big day

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, has shared her frustrations as she struggles to write a letter to her husband ahead of the 56th Super Bowl. Matthew helped his team, the LA Rams make it to the final of the 2021 NFL season and they will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals on 13 February at LA's So-Fi Stadium. But Kelly has now revealed that she is trying to write Matthew a letter that will "match this moment" but has come up blank.
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Reveals Who She Dated In College

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are college sweethearts, both attending the University of Georgia. The college relationship wasn’t always a smooth one, though. Kelly Stafford, a former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader, told Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio podcast this week that she and Matthew had...
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions#Pride Of Detroit
papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bengals didn’t call timeout and helped Matthew Stafford hit his rushing over

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl 56 champions and there are certainly bettors out there who are wealthier because of it. That is if your ticket didn’t crumble after parlaying the Rams ML with one of the crazy number of props that this game provided. One prop that had legs until literally the last play of the game was Matthew Stafford’s over/under of 5.5 rushing yards.
NFL
StyleCaster

Matthew’s Stafford Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes With the Rams on His Multimillion-Dollar Contract

As one of the highest-paid NFL players at the moment, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about Matthew Stafford’s net worth and how much he’s made as the quarterback for teams like the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford—whose full name is John Matthew Stafford—was born in Tampa, Florida, but lived in Dunwoody, Georgia, when he was younger. When he was older, Stafford and his family—which includes his father John, mother Margaret and younger sister Page—moved to Dallas, Texas, where he was a quarterback for Highland Park High School and was considered one of best high school...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly’s Sweetest Relationship Moments

The playbook for love! Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford’s romance started in college — and four kids later, they are still going strong. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback fell for his wife in the mid-2000s while playing football for the University of Georgia. At the time, Kelly was a cheerleader for the college.
NFL
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses.

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

