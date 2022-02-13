ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

PRODUCT EVALUATION TIME

By Joe Stevens
skisoutheast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everyone – As I sit down, with another cup of Sunday morning coffee (thanks for making it strong Angie) to write this week’s column, I am reminded that today is when there will be millions upon millions of armchair coaches watching the Super Bowl game. My...

www.skisoutheast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Skijoring Is Like Waterskiing — Except With Snow and Horses — and I Tried It at This Montana Resort

It was the Mountain West afternoon I'd long dreamed of: powder-dusted pines, grazing bison in the distance, and air so crisp I could see my breath. Except, I never did end up seeing it. I'd spent the last hours of Montana daylight nervously on skis, being pulled by a rescue horse through a slalom course of twists, turns, and a final jump that caused such immense tension I'd barely let out a breath.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Message Boards#Ski Season#Cincinnati#American Football#Snowguns
Times-Leader

Wintry weather forces change in Times Leader production schedule

MARTINS FERRY — Snowy, icy conditions that affected travel and cut power to thousands around the Ohio Valley on Friday also have affected the production schedule of The Times Leader. Because of the inclement weather, this weekend’s edition of the newspaper will be printed later than usual. Due to...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Shredding the gnar, midvalley style

I stood and stared down a field of death moguls on Snyder’s, wondering how exactly I planned to navigate this land mine of a torn ACL waiting to happen when the heel piece of my binding snapped off about a third of the way down and I had to walk out of Deep Temerity. The truth is, I was relieved.
BASALT, CO
My North.com

Michigan Backcountry Skiing Brings Freedom & Untouched Snow

Play in powder! Grab your skis and head to Benzie County for backcountry skiing and a new perspective. Explore the path less traveled on this outdoor winter adventure in Northern Michigan. On a Friday morning in early February, following a fresh snowfall, I met my friend Jeff at his family’s...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
The Valley Reporter

Valley resorts hit with major snowfall to skiers and snowboarders’ delight

After a slow start to the season, late last week ski resorts throughout central and northern Vermont finally got what eager skiers have been waiting for -- snow. Sugarbush Resort’s website says the mountain received 19 inches of fresh powder from Thursday through Saturday. Word got out -- Friday morning the line of traffic to get to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak wound all the way down the Sugarbush Access Road. It took this reporter about an hour and a half to get up from Waitsfield Village to Lincoln Peak, beginning around 8:45 a.m. By 10:15 or so, E Lot was full and cars were being routed to the F overflow lot.
WAITSFIELD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Country 96.9

Watch This Curious Moose In Orono Casually Munch Snow Off Stopped Car

Caribou Bog Cross-Country skiers, posted a video to their Facebook page on Monday, of an interesting situation that held up traffic for a bit over the weekend. A moose was in the middle of the road, and to say the least, it was curious. In the clip, it can be seen wandering right up to a vehicle and eating a little snow off the hood of their car. Amazingly, the driver doesn’t seem bothered at all, but since we live in a world where everything has to be captured with our phones, fear seems to have gone right out the window. But in fairness, the moose was very docile, so it was probably a good time to take a little footage of this rare occurrence.
ANIMALS
Mens Journal

Why Winter Park Has Remained a Stalwart Ski Destination in Colorado

The sun barely cracks the horizon as we approach Colorado’s Continental Divide via the most timeless and dramatic mode of transport—rail. The train we’re on has plenty of room to stretch out and any of us could’ve easily fallen into a comfortable slumber during an early morning roll through the Rockies, but no one wants to miss anything. Outside our dining car—where windows wrap halfway around the roof—we’ve been watching the front range suburbs give way to vast rock formations, wild moose, ghost depots, and eventually those majestic snow-capped peaks. Welcome aboard the Winter Park Express.
WINTER PARK, CO
Distinctly Montana

Montana Glaciers From Above!

In the late 1990s, a studious and close friend of mine reported that a study of Glacier National Park estimated that the park would be devoid of glaciers by 2030. I knew essentially nothing about Montana but the first thought that came to mind was the immorality of the glaciers melting, and how I needed to see them before they disappeared. My imagined Montana included glaciers, and that’s how it needed to be.
MONTANA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Hilaree Nelson talks close calls in Antarctica

When a climbing group has hundreds of expeditions under its belt, it might suffer from “expert syndrome.”. That’s when the group has plenty of experience, and believes it knows what it’s doing. “Sometimes that can work against you, right?” said Hilaree Nelson, who spoke Feb. 3 at...
WORLD
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Vail Resorts Sold 2.1 Million Passes and Lifts Can’t Keep Up

Vail Resorts ran a special deal on their season passes this year, with up to 20% off their multi-resort ticket called the Epic Pass. That pass gets you unlimited access to their 40 different resorts across the United States, including five in Colorado: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte. This is in addition to the less expensive Epic Local Pass and daily passes.
VAIL, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy