 1 day ago

Road to the Super Bowl

ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
Pats Pulpit

Super Bowl LVI Rams vs. Bengals: How to watch, live stream, game time, odds, halftime show, and more

The final game day of the NFL’s 2021 season has arrived. Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday!. The league’s title game will see the representatives from the two conferences go at each other at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals, winners of the AFC, will take on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on their own turf. The Rams are 4-point favorites at the moment, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
WGAL

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show Livestream

Not near a TV to watch the Super Bowl pre-game show? No problem. We have you covered on your computer, mobile device or tablet. Click here for the live stream!
KTRE

Coleman on the Road: Good luck finding bargain on Super Bowl tickets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coleman on the road is coming to you from downtown LA, the Fashion District. Everyone looks for a bargain here. However, if you’re looking for a bargain for the big game tomorrow, good luck. They love their stars in LA whether they are on the...
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
The Falcoholic

Super Bowl start time: When Rams-Bengals kicks off

Today is the day. Super Bowl LVI is finally here, and the upstart Bengals will look to secure the first ring in franchise history. It will be their third trip to the Super Bowl, and the first in 33 years. To bring Cincinnati its first NFL championship, the Bengals will...
Yardbarker

Tom Brady posts his iPhone calendar alert for Super Bowl LVI on Twitter

Tom Brady basically went to the Super Bowl every other year on average during his remarkable career, and he clearly expected this season to be no different. Brady shared a screenshot from his phone hours before kickoff of the Super Bowl. It appeared to show that he had set a reminder of what time he needed to arrive at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Brady captioned the photo “Sh*t…”
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Super Bowl promo goes deep with 56-1 odds for Rams-Bengals

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Rams-Bengals season finale is rapidly approaching and the DraftKings Super Bowl promo gives bettors every opportunity to cash in, including a 56-1...
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022 live stream: Pregame coverage, analysis, live news, picks for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is upon us, with the Bengals and Rams set to square off for the NFL's 56th Lombardi Trophy in just a few hours. Cincinnati is looking for its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Los Angeles is looking for its first since the 1999 "Greatest Show on Turf." Suffice to say, the SoFi Stadium stage will be chock-full of drama, with Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Ja'Marr Chase, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey just a few of the superstars set to cap the biggest season in NFL history.
FanSided

Whose house? After Super Bowl LVI? It’s the LA Rams House folks

The debate of whether or not the LA Rams truly have the right to claim SoFi Stadium ‘home’ has ended. While there will still be games where the Rams fans may find a sizeable number of visiting fans, there is no more question in anyone’s mind. At least, not in the minds of those in the know.
FanSided

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champs. Time to gear up.

The Los Angeles Rams had high expectations coming into this season and tonight they met them all. Congratulations to the Super Bowl champions!. The Los Angeles Rams are your Super Bowl Champions! Capping off a great year with a chance to win the Super Bowl at home, the Rams delivered under the brightest lights.
Golf Digest

This dude watching the end of the Waste Management at the Super Bowl must be protected at all costs

For what felt like the 50th time in the last 10 years, the Waste Management Phoenix Open went to a playoff, thus bleeding over into the first quarter of the Super Bowl. This put golf fans across America in the unenviable position of being the guy who has to ask "can we flip back to the golf?" at the Super Bowl party, a question undoubtedly met with 1,000-yard stares the likes of which you've never seen.
