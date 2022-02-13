Road to the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI is upon us, with the Bengals and Rams set to square off for the NFL's 56th Lombardi Trophy in just a few hours. Cincinnati is looking for its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Los Angeles is looking for its first since the 1999 "Greatest Show on Turf." Suffice to say, the SoFi Stadium stage will be chock-full of drama, with Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Ja'Marr Chase, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey just a few of the superstars set to cap the biggest season in NFL history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO