Billy Strings Covers Chuck Berry In Norfolk

Billy Strings returned to The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on Saturday for night three of his Deja Tu: Return To The Experiment run. The lore behind Strings’ (real name William Apostol) “experiment” harkens back to the Grateful Dead and its iconic six-show run at The Cap in February 1971 where a psychosomatic medicine doctor, Dr. Stanley Krippner, introduced an ESP dream experiment to the band and its fans. During a series of livestream-only shows from the venue in 2021, Strings invited his virtual audience to participate in a similar experiment and compelled them to telepathically transmit a given image to a guest “receiver” in a separate location. Though unsuccessful, Apostol and his band decided to try again, this time with an in-person audience. After trying to link minds with Béla Fleck on Thursday (2/3) and his mother Debra Apostol on Friday (2/4), Strings selected Les Claypool to serve as the guest “receiver” for Saturday’s image, a horse smoking a joint.

PORT CHESTER, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO