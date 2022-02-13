ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Billy Strings Covers Chuck Berry In Norfolk

JamBase
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Strings opened his concert in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday night with a fitting cover of Chuck Berry’s “Promised Land.” The show at Chartway Arena also saw the guitarist showcase a mashup of his songs “Dust In A Baggie” and “Love & Regret” renamed “Dust &...

www.jambase.com

