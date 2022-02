2021 has been a banner year for cybersecurity issues for financial technology (fintech) companies as they push the boundaries of innovation. Ransomware incidents are up 64% year-over-year while the average mobile bank payment has increased by 82%. News headlines warn consumers about mobile payment scams on Venmo and Zelle, where victims are tricked into sending fraudulent payments that are not protected by bank regulations. Data breaches haven’t stopped: according to the Identity Theft Resource Center, the number of data breaches through the end of the third quarter this year already surpassed the total of last year. These figures point at a record-breaking year for cyberattacks, with an even more dramatic rise in the number of issues caused by unsecured cloud databases.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO