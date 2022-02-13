ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Gives Last Crack at $280 Cash

bleachernation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProspective bettors have one final chance to take advantage of an incredible FanDuel Super Bowl promo here on Super Bowl Sunday. This promo includes an astounding odds boost that pays out winning bets in cash, rather than the site credit typically offered by new user promos. New users who...

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl Predictions: Here's What Rams and Bengals Must Do to Win

Sean McVay vs. Zac Taylor. Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow. Jalen Ramsey vs. Ja'Marr Chase. Aaron Donald vs. ... Wait, who's blocking Aaron Donald?. Of course, there will be a Cincinnati Bengal player standing between the three-time defensive MVP and the aforementioned Burrow. But how well the Bengals scheme to protect their star QB, will determine how far they go in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promos#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Draftkings Sportsbook#Ja Marr Chase
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Super Bowl LVI Rams vs. Bengals: How to watch, live stream, game time, odds, halftime show, and more

The final game day of the NFL’s 2021 season has arrived. Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday!. The league’s title game will see the representatives from the two conferences go at each other at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals, winners of the AFC, will take on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on their own turf. The Rams are 4-point favorites at the moment, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL
lineups.com

Ja’Marr Chase Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Bengals are a four-point underdog with their money line at +165. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Cincinnati receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Bengals were a one-point underdog to the 49ers in Super Bowl XVI, losing 26-21.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: 1st-half spread pushes; prop winners so far

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams are 4½-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, being played at the Rams’ home stadium in Inglewood, California. Join us throughout the day as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Caesars NY Promo Code Unlocks $1,500 in Super Bowl Bonuses

Super Bowl 56 is knocking on the door and the latest Caesars NY promo code is upping the stakes for the big game. This Bengals-Rams matchup has caught everyone’s attention. New players who sign up with Caesars NY promo code BLEACHERXLCZR can receive a 100% first-deposit match of up to $1,500. Anyone who signs up and makes a minimum deposit of $50 will automatically qualify for this dollar-for-dollar match.
ECONOMY
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022, odds, props: Best bets for Rams vs. Bengals, including Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp and halftime

We're inching closer to kickoff of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. As sports gambling continues to become legalized throughout the country, this is expected to be one of the most wagered Super Bowls in history. Of course, some of that action will roll simply on the outcome of this game including the spread along with the total. That said, we know that it's props that get the people going.
NFL
bleachernation.com

It’s Time to Build That Offensive Line

The Los Angeles Rams have won the Super Bowl, which means the NFL’s 2021 season is officially in the books. Now, we can return to obsessing over how the Chicago Bears can build a Super Bowl-caliber roster of their own. Football fans young and old know the NFL is...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy