Hamden, CT

Quinnipiac Hosts Manhattan Sunday in Hamden

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuinnipiac (12-10, 7-7 MAAC) vs. Manhattan (11-11, 4-9 MAAC) QU vs. Manhattan Since Joining D1 ('99-2000): 8-10 Last Meeting: W, 90-73 (12/5/21) HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is back in play on Sunday afternoon, hosting Manhattan to continue the league schedule. The Bobcats enter with a 7-7...

