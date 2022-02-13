A real estate fund is a sector fund that primarily invests in the securities issued by companies that invest in real estate projects . Such funds can directly invest in real estate companies or in Real Estate Investment Trusts ( REITs ). Investing through such funds allows individual investors to be a part of the growing real estate sector. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing real estate funds.

Ten Best Performing Real Estate Funds

We have used the funds’ past one-year return data (from money.usnews.com ) to rank the ten best performing real estate funds. These are the ten best performing real estate funds:

JHancock Real Estate Securities (JYEBX, 37%)

JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund (MUTF:JYEBX) primarily invests in the equity securities of REITs and real estate companies. It may also invest up to 10% of its assets in the securities of foreign real estate companies. This fund has returned over 12% in the last six months and over 14% in the last three years. JYEBX has more than $389 million in total assets. Its top five holdings are: Prologis, Extra Space Storage, AvalonBay Communities, Welltower and American Tower.

BlackRock Real Estate Securities Fund (BAREX, 37%)

BlackRock Real Estate Securities Fund (MUTF:BAREX) mainly invests in a portfolio of equity securities of the issuers that are engaged in or related to the U.S. real estate industry. This fund has returned over 11% in the last six months and over 14% in the last three years. BAREX has more than $570 million in total assets. Its top five holdings are: Prologis, Equinix, Simon Property Group , Extra Space Storage and Mid-America Apartment Communities.

T. Rowe Price Real Estate Fund (TRREX, 38%)

T. Rowe Price Real Estate Fund (MUTF:TRREX) primarily invests in REITs, as well as in real estate operating companies. This fund was launched in 1997. This fund has returned almost 13% in the last six months and over 10% in the last three years. TRREX has more than $1.70 billion in total assets. Its top five holdings are: Prologis, Equinix , Welltower, Camden Property Trust and Equity Lifestyle Properties.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Secs Fd (PHRAX, 40%)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund (MUTF:PHRAX) usually invests in publicly-traded REITs and companies that primarily deal in the real estate industry. This fund has returned over 13% in the last six months and over 15% in the last three years. PHRAX has more than $580 million in total assets. Its top five holdings are: Prologis, Equinix, Simon Property Group, Sun Communities and Duke Realty.

DoubleLine Colony Rl Estt Inc Fd (DBRIX, 40%)

DoubleLine Real Estate and Income Fund (MUTF:DBRIX) aims for a total return that is more than the total return of its benchmark index, the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Total Return Index. It invests in a portfolio of debt securities. This fund has returned over 12% in the last six months. DBRIX has more than $17 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: BXIICCRE INDEX SWAP 060922, BXIICCRE INDEX SWAP 082522 and United States Treasury Notes 0.63%.

PGIM US Real Estate Fund (PJEAX, 40%)

PGIM US Real Estate Fund (MUTF:PJEAX) mainly invests in the equity-related securities of U.S. real estate companies, especially REITs and other real estate securities. It may also invest in foreign real estate companies. This fund has returned almost 13% in the last six months and almost 17% in the last three years. PJEAX has more than $68 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: Prologis, Welltower and Simon Property Group.

Terra Firma US Concentrated Rlty Eq Fd (TFREX, 41%)

Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund (MUTF:TFREX) normally invests in the equity securities of U.S. Realty Companies, as well as synthetic instruments related to U.S. Realty Companies. This fund has returned over 16% in the last six months and almost 16% in the last three years. TRFREX has more than $39 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: Prologis, Equinix and Essex Property Trust.

MainStay CBRE Real Estate Fund (CLARX, 44%)

MainStay CBRE Real Estate Fund (MUTF:CLARX) usually invests in common and preferred stocks of U.S. REITs and other real estate companies. It generally doesn’t invest in companies with a market capitalization of less than $100 million. This fund has returned over 13% in the last six months and almost 15% in the last three years. CLARX has more than $470 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: American Tower, Prologis and Crown Castle International.

VY® Clarion Real Estate Portfolio (IVRSX, 45%)

VY® Clarion Real Estate Portfolio (MUTF:IVRSX) normally invests in common and preferred stocks of U.S. real estate investment trusts and real estate companies. This fund has returned almost 15% in the last six months and over 15% in the last three years. IVRSX has more than $300 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: Prologis, Simon Property Group and Extra Space Storage.

PIMCO Real Estate Real Ret Strat Fd (PETAX, 46%)

PIMCO RealEstateRealReturn Strategy Fund (MUTF:PETAX) mainly invests in real estate-linked derivative instruments that are backed by a portfolio of inflation -indexed securities and other Fixed Income Instruments. This fund has returned over 13% in the last six months and over 16% in the last three years. PETAX has more than $1.40 billion in total assets. Its top three holdings are: Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo, Euro Schatz Future Dec 21 and United States Treasury Notes 0.125%.