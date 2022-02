About five years from now, a common complaint about electric vehicles—range anxiety—will be a thing of the past across much of the US. Starting this year, the federal government will begin doling out $5 billion to states over five years to build a nationwide network of fast chargers. The plan initially focuses on the Interstate Highway System, directing states to build one charging station every 50 miles. Those stations must be capable of charging at least four EVs simultaneously at 150 kW.

