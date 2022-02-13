Five years later, police still working to solve of murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

On February 13, 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in the town of Delphi, Indiana. On February 14, 2017, their bodies were discovered.

It was five years ago today that Abigail Williams and Liberty German were last seen alive. Police continue to look for who killed the girls near Delphi, Indiana.

The investigation is active and not a cold case, Carroll County sheriff Tobe Leazenby insists five years later. The head of the Indiana state police says they continue to ask for the public for tips.

The bodies of 14-year-old Libby and 13-year-old Abby were found near a bridge they had walked along during a hike. Police have not released details about how the girls were killed so as to protect the investigation. Libby recorded the voice of the person police believe is the killer telling them to go down the hill and took a picture of a man in a golf cap. Police put out a new sketch of the suspect in 2019.

Indiana State Police want to hear from anyone who talked on Instagram or snapchat with someone going by the name Anthony shots. The man prosecutors says is behind the fake account, Kegan Anthony Kline, faces child pornography charges in another case. State police superintendent Doug Carter says they’re working diligently every day to find who killed 14yo Libby and 13yo Abby. Their bodies were found the day after they went missing… not far from the Delphi historic trial they were hiking.