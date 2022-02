Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success comes is thanks to its many rereleases on next generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news around an upcoming sequel.Well that day seems to have finally arrived, as Rockstar Games has made an official announcement on its website confirming the speculation: Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development.The publisher seems to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future...

