Chain CEO Deepak Thapliyal Buys CryptoPunk #5822 for $23.7M and It’s Out of This World

By David Thomas
beincrypto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most expensive CryptoPunk was just sold for a record $23.7 million in Ethereum. On Saturday, CryptoPunk #5822 was purchased by Chain CEO Deepak Thapliyal for 8,000 ETH ($23,701,160.16), smashing the previous record held by DraftKings’ largest shareholder Shalom Meckenzie who purchased CryptoPunk #7523 for $11.8 million back in June...

beincrypto.com

