Tom Brady comeback rumors already in motion, Bucs could look at trade for star quarterback: report

TAMPA (CBS) – Tom Brady retired from football for less than two weeks ago. But rumors and speculation about his potential return to the NFL won’t stop popping up. The latest rumor came on Super Bowl Sunday from the NFL Network. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Tampa Bay is “leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement.” Sources told the reporters that the Bucs “would do whatever is necessary for him to return.” Furthermore, the report indicated that changing his mind on retirement is “a possibility Brady himself isn’t completely ruling out.” Even Brady himself left the door open for a comeback during his most recent podcast episode. “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said when asked if he would entertain a comeback. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything… You know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. Should Brady remain retired, the NFL Network reported that the Bucs could turn their attention to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO