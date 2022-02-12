Convince me.

Hello! So I'm new here, I found this site by trying to search for answers for hours lol, so I need some help. So this is concerning two things; Samsung & SafeLink. I have SafeLink & they upgraded their network so by Feb. 22, 2022 every SafeLink customer has to have a voLTE compatible phone. Well, I have the Samsung SM-A705MN & I thought it had voLTE, as in my settings, it says it's connected to WiFi calling along with voLTE calls but apparently it's not. First the SafeLink customer support said I just needed a new sim, so I bought a new sim; wellll then the second customer support said no, even with a new sim it's still not compatible & they don't know why I was told otherwise. Anyways, I'm trying to find out if it really does have voLTE & some connection settings are just messed up or what? Because when I try to use the "secret code" things, like for phone info & all that, it says "connection problem or invalid MMI code," now idk what that even means tbh, lol I'm just needing some help!

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO