Convince me.

By guitardoc64
 3 days ago

I've been watching the forums since the Pixel 6 Pro came out. I have a OnePlus 7 Pro that I'm still very happy with, everything works reliability, it does everything I need it to do just fine. It doesn't have 5G, it doesn't have wireless charging, but other than that it's...

CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
Android Central

Wi-Fi antenna connected to phone

That looks like a coaxial antenna. This type of function is not part of the USB standard, it's not likely to work. The only way you might get an external antenna to work would be to use an external WiFi card if Android will support it through OTG. what if...
Android Headlines

Repainter App Lets You Customize Android 12 Theme Colors

The Material You theming (codenamed Monet) introduced with Android 12 brings a new lease of life to the stock Android UI. However, it isn’t without its limitations. While it can cleverly change the colors of the UI depending on the wallpaper, it doesn’t offer any customization options. One way to rectify this is using a third-party app called Repainter.
Android Central

Samsung SM-A705MN - Safelink

Hello! So I'm new here, I found this site by trying to search for answers for hours lol, so I need some help. So this is concerning two things; Samsung & SafeLink. I have SafeLink & they upgraded their network so by Feb. 22, 2022 every SafeLink customer has to have a voLTE compatible phone. Well, I have the Samsung SM-A705MN & I thought it had voLTE, as in my settings, it says it's connected to WiFi calling along with voLTE calls but apparently it's not. First the SafeLink customer support said I just needed a new sim, so I bought a new sim; wellll then the second customer support said no, even with a new sim it's still not compatible & they don't know why I was told otherwise. Anyways, I'm trying to find out if it really does have voLTE & some connection settings are just messed up or what? Because when I try to use the "secret code" things, like for phone info & all that, it says "connection problem or invalid MMI code," now idk what that even means tbh, lol I'm just needing some help!
hackaday.com

Python Web Proxy Convinces Sonos To Stream YouTube

[Maurice-Michel Didelot] owns a Sonos smart speaker, and was lamenting the devices inability (or plain unwillingness) to stream music from online sources without using a subscription service. YouTube Music will work, but being a subscription product there is a monthly fee, which sucks since you can listen to plenty of content on YouTube for free. [Maurice] decided that the way forward was to dig into how the Sonos firmware accesses ‘web radio’ sources, and see if that could be leveraged to stream audio from YouTube via some kind of on-the-fly stream conversion process.
Android Central

S22 reviews and unboxing!

Another one I like and he has all of the accessories too!. More of an unboxing. Shows the Phantom White iridescent finish better than I have seen on other sites. Yeah his nickname for the Ultra is hilarious. Lol Love watching his reviews. Yesterday 07:09 PM. Like 1. 2,209. Yesterday...
Android Central

Anyone jumping to the S22?

It's a very hard bargain to pass up $650 odd I think was the total when I went through checkout with the 512 ultra giving them my note 20 5G ultra as trade in. I just poured a **** ton of money into astrophotography this month so not quite sure. My note 20 is still an absolute beast and I have no issues with it.
Android Central

slow networking on 5.1.1 on old Samsung A8

Hi, some time ago i noticed that network accesses from my Samsung A8 from 2015 running Android 5.1.1 have become slow. 1. Web browsing from Samsung Internet and Firefox: after typing a URL and pressing Go, it takes about 20+ seconds before things start loading. Sometimes (depending on the site) the entire page doesn't even completely load. Same long delay when touching links on pages, and when scrolling down progressive-loading pages like youtube.
Android Central

Is it red or orange? (Samsung exclusive colors)

Why does the Red color appear orange on the Samsung exclusive colors page?. I want the deep vibrant red. I wanted the deep red also, but it never materialised. I've had black, white, silver and blue most recently so it's time for a new colour. I wasn't sure which colour...
Android Central

Exclusive Colors Delayed 5-6 Weeks!

Before it was saying 3-4 weeks. Now it's changed to 5-6 weeks and the red color is sold out now... I don't think Samsung was prepared for it all. I'm surprised as much as this phone was hyped up and the colors. I knew they'd have trouble with demand. Even though I went with black, the red one looks amazing.
Android Central

This might be the year Samsung actually leaps Google in photo quality

Samsung's new Adaptive Pixel technology is exactly what the company needed to finally beat Google at its own game — smartphone photography. With Adaptive Pixel technology, Samsung is taking what it learned from last year's multi-frame capture software upgrade and adding in some impressive new innovations that could make a huge difference for all Galaxy S22 users.
Android Central

Any Note 9 user tempted by the S22 Ultra?

I have a 512GB Note 9 and gave the new S22 Ultra serious consideration. But I'll probably now wait for the S23 next year. This will definately be my last full year of my faithful Note 9. I'm still getting reasonable battery life out of my Note 9. I've been...
Android Central

Garbage Warning Message/Full Memory - Genuine?

Welcome to Android Central! That definitely sounds like a scam. Is this an actual notification in the status bar, or is it a browser popup? Show us a screenshot: http://forums.androidcentral.com/gen...d-central.html. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images....
Android Central

New to the Z Fold 3, few questions

So I'm 2 days in and getting use to the Z Fold 3. At first my hands struggled but already adjusting, it's not the weight, because my S20 ultra with otterbox defender on it weighs about the same as a naked Z Fold 3 or more (311g) on my scale so that's no problem. Stretching my fingers around the opened phone in landscape mode has been my challenge but I'm getting there! So my questions.
Android Central

Anyone else having problems with pre order screen?

I selected all my stuff and freebies but then when I get to select my freebies and then proceed to the next screen it just goes blank. I tried firefox andMS edge. Yelp. I'm looking to buy the Samsung exclusive color in sky blue and it always goes to blank screen or just says cart empty. I'm like ok I'll try later lol.
Android Central

so, who's jumping ship to the S22 Ultra?

My reasoning for switching phones this way for the past three years, paying it off selling it and buying the newest flagship, is because I've already budgeted a certain amount per month for a phone and if I can pay the same amount while having a new device, it makes it worth it to me. However I do plan on keeping my Tab S8 for as long as I can. Hopefully 3-4 years. Getting so much money off on it was the main reason I upgraded this year. Otherwise I would keep my S21 Ultra. I really wanted a Tablet. I was about to buy a used Tab S7 on ebay then I saw the crazy deals on Samsung and couldn't resist jumping on them.
pocketnow.com

From Oxygen to Water: H₂OOS could be the next OnePlus OS

Over the weekend, a rumor spurt up claiming that OnePlus will unify its Oxygen OS and Hydrogen OS, and call it H₂OOS. Hydrogen OS or H2OS was the company's Android-based Google-free operating system that it used to ship in OnePlus phones in China until it started to ship ColorOS after OPPO and OnePlus merger. Popular leaker Mukul Sharma posted a picture of OnePlus' H₂OOS logo trademark on Twitter starting the discussion that if the upcoming unified version of ColorOS, OxygenOS, and Hydrogen OS software will be called H₂OOS.
Android Central

Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 9: Which flagship touts more value?

Google's Pixel 6 is the perfect affordable flagship without any big compromises. You get top-notch software, unbeatable cameras, and snappy performance. The only factors that aren't so hot are the 90Hz refresh rate on its 6.4-inch OLED display and the missing charger in the box. OnePlus hit a home run...
