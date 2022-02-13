Super Bowl LVI: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Teacher versus student is just one of the many storylines of this weekend's Super Bowl LVI game. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will try to match wits against his old boss, Rams head coach Sean McVay. Before being hired by the Bengals in 2019, Taylor was the Rams' quarterbacks coach and a part of the Rams' failed Super Bowl LIII quest.

Speaking of the head coaches, both are under 40, Taylor being 38 and McVay 36. This is the youngest head coaching matchup in the game's history, surpassing Super Bowl XLIII with Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin (36 years, 323 days old) and Arizona’s Ken Whisenhunt (46 years, 339 days old). Should the Rams win, McVay (36 years, 20 days on Sunday) would become the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl, edging out Tomlin (36 years, 323 days old in Super Bowl XLIII).

This game, which features the No. 4 seeds from each conference, will also pit two starting quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall for just the third time in Super Bowl history as Bengals’ Joe Burrow (2020) will try to have a stronger showing than the Rams’ Matthew Stafford (2009, Lions).

Although the Rams are considered the "visitors" in this game, they are paying in their home stadium, making this the second year in a row that a Super Bowl team is playing in its home stadium (2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers). This is the second time the Rams are playing in a Super Bowl in their home state, joining the Oakland Raiders (SB XXXVII), San Francisco 49ers(SB XIX), and Bucs (SB LV).

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen and bet on Super Bowl LVI.

Game information: Los Angeles Rams (15-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (13-7)

Regular Season Series History: The Bengals lead all-time series against the Rams, 8-6, and have won three of the last four meetings. The last time these two teams met in the regular season was on October 27, 2019, a Rams 24-10 win in London. The two teams have never met in the postseason. The Bengals are looking for their first Super Bowl victory in three tries. The Rams are seeking their first Super Bowl championship since 1999 (XXXIV), when they were based in St. Louis.

Date/Time: Sunday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: NBC. Play-by-Play: Al Michaels. Analyst: Cris Collinsworth. Sideline: Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen. Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

Radio: Westwood One. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Gene Steratore (rules analyst), Laura Okmin and Mike Golic (sideline reporters).

: Cincinnati Bengals +4 (-110) | Los Angeles Rams -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (+165) | Los Angeles Rams (-200)

Total: 48.5 – Cincinnati Bengals Under (-110) | Los Angeles Rams Over(-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

WR Cooper Kupp (LAR) +490

RB Joe Mixon (CIN) +675

RB Cam Akers (LAR) +750

WR Ja'Mar Chase (CIN) +825

WR Odell Beckham Jr (LAR) +900

WR Tee Higgins (CIN) +1000

Referee: Ron Torbert

Bengals Injury Report: Questionable - TE C.J. Uzomah (knee)

Rams Injury Report: No players listed.

