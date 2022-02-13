Sens F Austin Watson suspended 2 games for interference

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to regain their momentum on Tuesday when they visit the staggering Atlanta Hawks. The Cavaliers had their four-game winning streak broken on Saturday with a 103-93 loss at Philadelphia, their second stop on a four-game trip. Cleveland is 13-4 in its last 17 games.Atlanta blew a 15-point first-half lead on the road in a 105-95 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Hawks have lost two straight and have gone 1-4 since beating Western Conference leading Phoenix on Feb. 3. The lone win during that stretch came against the short-handed Indiana Pacers, who had only eight available players after trade-deadline dealing.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO