NHL

Sens F Austin Watson suspended 2 games for interference

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL suspended Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson for two games on Sunday for interference on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan. The incident occurred midway through...

bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Wrap: NHL, Bruins Trade Rumors, Watson Suspended

Do the NHL trade rumors linking goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Boston Bruins really make sense after rookie Jeremy Swayman once again showed he can hang in the NHL Saturday?. Credit to the NHL for suspending Ottawa Senators winger Austin Watson for two games but shouldn’t headshots get more than lovetaps to a heavily protected goalie like the one Brad Marchand gave Tristan Jarry?
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators' Watson to have hearing for interference on Bruins' Ahcan

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson will have a hearing on Sunday for interference on Boston Bruins defenceman Jack Ahcan, the NHL's department of player safety announced Saturday. The play occurred at 8:09 in the first period of Saturday's Senators' 2-0 loss when Watson finished a high hit along the boards,...
NHL
NHL

Oilers blank Sharks in Kane's return to San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in Evander Kane's return to SAP Center on Monday. "It was pretty special," Skinner said. "To say that I got an NHL shutout is something cool and something that you dream of as a kid. Definitely a really special moment and I'm really grateful for it."
NHL
NHL

Video Review: NYI @ CGY - 8:00 of the Third Period

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the officials that Erik Gudbranson's shot at 12:00 (8:00 elapsed time) completely crossed the New York goal line. Super Bowl LVI between Bengals, Rams has NHL players divided. Quarterbacks Burrow, Stafford have fans among League's All-Stars. NHL.com @NHLdotcom. February 11, 2022. LAS VEGAS -- Super...
NHL
Washington State
NHL

St. Louis will take 'fresh look' at Canadiens as coach, Bowman says

Analysis of roster, assistants key, according to nine-time Cup champion behind bench. Scotty Bowman said Martin St. Louis' greatest value to the Montreal Canadiens won't be the points and wins the new coach's team earns this season. St. Louis' most important role short term, the winningest coach in NHL history...
NHL
NHL

Sundqvist has goal, assist for Blues in victory against Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS -- Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis (27-14-5), which is 6-0-2 in its past eight games against Chicago. Ville Husso made 15 saves in his sixth start in the past eight games and is 8-1-0 at home this season.
NHL
NHL

Watson to have hearing for actions in Senators game

Forward facing discipline for interference on Bruins defenseman Ahcan. Austin Watson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Ottawa Senators forward is facing discipline for interference against Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan. The incident occurred 8:09 into the first period of Ottawa's 2-0...
NHL
Daily Democrat

San Jose Sharks place another defenseman on injured reserve

Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna had surgery to repair a displaced fracture in his left foot and is expected to miss the next four to six weeks, coach Bob Boughner said Saturday. Megna’s injury took place on Jan. 22 as he blocked a shot in the Sharks’ 7-1 loss to the...
NHL
Austin Watson
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
NESN

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wils

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild, per the Canadiens official website. On its face, this trade means very little as Hammond is no better than a backup goaltender in the NHL, but this does give the organization some depth in goal as they await the possible return of Carey Price. Brandon Baddock was sent to the Wild in this deal.
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
zonecoverage.com

Who Should the Wild Want To Face In the Playoffs? Predators or Blues?

“If they’re contenders, so are we,” Kevin Fiala told the media after the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 victory over the Metro Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. That might sound cocky, but Fiala is right. This year, the Canes are a consensus Cup contender, and Minnesota thoroughly outplayed them. Per MoneyPuck, Saturday’s game showcased the two teams with the highest Stanley Cup odds, per its model. Minnesota sits at 10.7% (with Carolina just behind at 10.3%) to win it all. Potential Cup Final preview? Perhaps.
NHL
#Washington Capitals#Pim#The St Louis Blues
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
bostonnews.net

Capacity limits increasing this week in Ontario

The NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators and the NBA's Toronto Raptors can boost spectator capacity to 50 percent starting Thursday, Ontario provincial officials announced Monday. Full capacity at indoor venues is scheduled for March 14 but could be moved up to March 1 if COVID-19 numbers continue to...
SPORTS
theScore

Canadiens deal Toffoli to Flames for package including 1st-round pick

Tyler Toffoli is heading back out West. The Montreal Canadiens traded the 29-year-old winger to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 fifth-rounder, prospect Emil Heineman, and forward Tyler Pitlick, both teams announced Monday. The 2022 first-round selection is top-10 protected, so if it doesn't...
NHL
Nashville Predator
NHL
Hockey
Ottawa Senators
Boston Bruins
Sports
bostonnews.net

Surging Cavaliers take aim at shaky Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to regain their momentum on Tuesday when they visit the staggering Atlanta Hawks. The Cavaliers had their four-game winning streak broken on Saturday with a 103-93 loss at Philadelphia, their second stop on a four-game trip. Cleveland is 13-4 in its last 17 games.Atlanta blew a 15-point first-half lead on the road in a 105-95 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Hawks have lost two straight and have gone 1-4 since beating Western Conference leading Phoenix on Feb. 3. The lone win during that stretch came against the short-handed Indiana Pacers, who had only eight available players after trade-deadline dealing.
NBA
NHL

Forsberg makes 33 saves, Senators defeat Capitals

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown each notched a goal and assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 out of 34 saves in the Senators' 4-1 victory. Alex Formenton scored at 5:34 of the first period to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead, the Senators' first goal in 162:39. "I think people were...
NHL

