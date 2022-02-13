ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Black History Month Spotlight: Vivian Harsh, Chicago’s First Black Librarian

By Aida Mogos
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate Black History Month, we’re spotlighting a Chicago Black history maker every week. This week’s history maker is Vivian Harsh, Chicago’s first Black librarian. Harsh was born in Chicago in 1890. She attended Wendell Phillips High School, where she joined the...

news.wttw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama is sharing stories of extraordinary individuals for Black History Month

It’s Black History Month and, over the next few weeks, Michelle Obama is sharing stories of individuals who are making a difference in communities across the country. She shared a black and white photo by Chicago based photographer Antonio Dickey and wrote, “This is a month of celebration—a time to not only reflect on the heroes in our history books, but to honor the Black people who are quietly working every day to improve and enrich our communities right here and now.” “Today, I’m starting with Antonio Dickey,” she continued.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Librarian#Spotlighting#Racism#First Black#Chicago Black
HuffingtonPost

Cancel Black History Month

Black History Month is already off to a great start. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plan to retire last month, giving President Joe Biden an opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise by nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Naturally, the GOP is “offended” that the president has...
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

Black History Month: Daule teachers helped build character among students

The Tri-City Empowerment Council, founded by former Daule School student Viola Holman, successfully worked to get the school its state historical designation. It is now working to gain the national historical recognition. While doing research for the designations, the council came upon a large collection of newspaper articles written about...
SOCIETY
michiganchronicle.com

Serengeti Historical Associates Help Black Families Find their History 365

February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Norwalk Hour

Patrisse Cullors Defines ‘Black Futures Month’ and Explains Why Abolitionist Storytelling Is Our Future

I may not have known the word abolition as a young girl, but I understood abolition in my spirit. At my core, I witnessed a community ravaged and decimated by police and prisons, and I wanted more for us. I would stay up for hours in my bed, imagining a world where all of my loved ones were treated well and loved on. When I read books or watched television shows and films, I rarely saw Black communities surrounded with care, dignity and love.
SOCIETY
The Post and Courier

The Citadel to honor first Black female graduates at Black History Month parade

Jamey McCloud was just one of seven Black female cadets in her class when she attended The Citadel 20 years ago. She was surrounded by mostly White, male cadets, and the experience was hard at times. But she persevered and became one of the first Black women to graduate from the military school.
SOCIETY
thegramblinite.com

Black History Month: Harriett Tubman, an Underground Trailblazer

Araminta Ross. “Moses of her people.” General Tubman. These are only a few of the many names given to the revolutionary we call Harriet Tubman. A woman of strength and resilience, Harriet was enslaved, escaped, and as many know helped hundreds of others gain their freedom, too. She left behind a legacy of defying the odds and not tolerating failure. She never took small steps in fears of failure, instead, she took giant ones.
SOCIETY
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Honoring Elwin Dickerson’s Teaching Legacy During Black History Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s Sunday Spotlight and in honor of Black History Month, we’re highlighting a retired educator. But Elwin Dickerson is not just any teacher. He became the first Black male kindergarten teacher in the Uniontown School District in 1972. He was a kindergarten teacher at Craig Elementary School, which is now an apartment building. (Photo Courtesy Elwin Dickerson) But Elwin says becoming a teacher wasn’t easy because he was a 6’2’’ 220-pound African American man. In his undergraduate years at California University, Elwin says professors made it hard for him to earn passing grades, and some even advised him to transfer...
SOCIETY
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy