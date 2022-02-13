‘Shameless’ Didn’t Allow Scripts on Set: Here’s Why

The cast of Shameless recalls not being allowed to bring their scripts on set. In a 2014 interview, Emmy Rossum explains why.

Being a professional actor is tough. Whether you’re breaking down a complex character or memorizing hundreds of lines, it is a unique job stepping into someone else’s shoes. The cast of Showtime’s Shameless recalls an even bigger challenge being on set. They were not allowed to bring or use their scripts on shooting day.

In an interview with Uproxx, Emmy Rossum (our beloved Fiona Gallagher) shares with fans the reason behind the script ban. She says that the cast was expected to memorize all of their lines before arriving on set.

“No actors are given scripts on the day. Everyone shows up learning all their lines, even the guest stars on the day and the day players. So it’s really like you show up for theater and then you work,” she says.

Rossum adds that the set is clear of any and all distractions. This includes cell phones and social media.

“There’s no distractions. Everyone shows up and is a professional, whether you’re 12-years-old or you’re 60. It’s really almost like a boot camp.”

Emmy Rossum on Filming ‘Shameless’

To many in the industry, it is important to get “off-book” (i.e. have you lines fully memorized) as soon as possible for many reasons. Most importantly, knowing your lines means that you can fully inhabit the character you are playing. Rossum describes it as having ‘”freedom with the material.”

“Once you know [your lines], you can let it go and you can feel free to play with it and play in different directions. There’s kind of a messiness with which we shoot and play our show. Oftentimes we shoot the rehearsal and that’s what they end up actually using.”

While there is a messiness to the show itself, the Shameless writers expect the actors to say the dialogue that is written on the page. However, the “freedom” Rossum describes is in how they say it and the emotion they put behind the words.

“You never get freedom, really, in terms of the dialogue. They’re not as meticulous about punctuation or about changing an if/and/or/but like an Aaron Sorkin, but there is an adherence to the page, for sure. But we definitely get to play around with the emotional intent of all the dialogue and do different things in a way that you might have less freedom on ‘Newsroom.'”

Although she describes the challenges of filming Shameless, Rossum speaks fondly of her experiences. Through the freezing Chicago winters and hot summers, it is all worth it in the end.

“This is what we do for our art. We don’t care. I’m not a big complainer. I love my job and I love every weird, awful thing they throw at me.”