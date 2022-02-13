Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Hits injured reserve

The Montreal Canadiens have now lost 10 games in a row. Well technically 8 if you really want to give them a chance and that’s if you take away the two overtime losses against Vegas and Colorado. But a loss is a loss so the Habs lost 10 in a row in my books. Since the turn of the new year, the Canadiens have won only 1 single game in 15. A 5 to 3 win over the Dallas Stars.

