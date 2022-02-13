ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Hits injured reserve

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Chiarot (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday and will not play...

www.cbssports.com

nhltradetalk.com

Ben Chiarot Injury Could Change, But Might Speed Up Trade Talks

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenseman Ben Chiarot on injured reserve after an incident during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets this weekend. Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that an injury scare might speed up the potential of a trade before the deadline, but that was before Chiarot was actually ruled as out of the lineup for at least one week.
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Toffoli, Lecavalier, Chiarot, and More

In this edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, popular forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames, defenceman Ben Chiarot is out for one week with a lower-body injury, new interim head coach Martin St. Louis has the team playing with renewed passion and purpose, and the Habs have returned Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL) after acquiring goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild.
markerzone.com

BEN CHIAROT'S INJURY SCARE COULD ACCELERATE TRADE TIMELINE

Montreal Canadiens defenceman has been atop most trade bait boards for weeks, if not months now and it's expected that the 30-year-old will be dealt by March 21st's deadline. During Saturday afternoon's tilt with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chiarot suffered an injury scare in the second intermission. He went down the tunnel towards the Canadiens' dressing room, but returned a short time later.
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: Ben Chiarot trade target, Alexis Lafrenière on right wing, and more

The New York Rangers have some interest in adding left-handed defenseman Ben Chiarot by the NHL Trade Deadline. On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens placed him on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. A stint on IR is for at least seven days. The 30 year-old pending UFA sustained the injury Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Ben Chiarot
FanSided

TRADE ALERT: Canadiens Acquire Goaltender Andrew Hammond

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NESN

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wils

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild, per the Canadiens official website. On its face, this trade means very little as Hammond is no better than a backup goaltender in the NHL, but this does give the organization some depth in goal as they await the possible return of Carey Price. Brandon Baddock was sent to the Wild in this deal.
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
CBS Sports

Anthony Hines: Hits injured list

Hines (undisclosed) was placed on the Rams' practice squad injured list Saturday. Hines went undrafted out of Texas A&M and spent training camp with the Cowboys. He suffered an elbow injury and was waived from IR with an injury settlement before camp concluded. He ultimately ended up with the Rams' practice squad, but he never made it to the active roster. He'll work to get healthy and make a bigger impact next season.
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
FanSided

Canadiens Two Losses From Breaking Franchise Loss Streak Record

The Montreal Canadiens have now lost 10 games in a row. Well technically 8 if you really want to give them a chance and that’s if you take away the two overtime losses against Vegas and Colorado. But a loss is a loss so the Habs lost 10 in a row in my books. Since the turn of the new year, the Canadiens have won only 1 single game in 15. A 5 to 3 win over the Dallas Stars.
theScore

Kuemper blanks Stars as Avalanche increase point streak to 19 games

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks activate veteran defenseman Travis Hamonic from injured reserve

The Vancouver Canucks have officially activated Travis Hamonic from injured reserve, adding him back to the roster for the first time since partway through December. Hamonic, 31, has played in just nine games this season between the injury and his earlier inability to travel with the Canucks due to vaccination status. His last appearance was on Dec. 8 against the Boston Bruins, meaning he has barely even played for head coach Bruce Boudreau, who took over a few days earlier.
Yardbarker

Flames acquire Tyler Toffoli from Montreal Canadiens

The Calgary Flames have made a big splash in the trade market. Per multiple reports, the club has acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. The Flames have sent Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, their 2022 first-round pick and their 2024 fifth-round pick to Montreal to complete the trade. If their first-round pick in 2022 is a top 10 pick, Montreal will instead receive their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.
markerzone.com

MONTREAL TRADES FOR GOALTENDER WITH THE MINNESOTA WILD

Montreal has had a host of problems in winning games this season, and one of the biggest has been in net. With both Carey Price and Jake Allen on the injured list, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are, unfortunately, not cutting it. On Saturday, the Canadiens made a trade for some help between the pipes.
WGR550

Skinner single-handedly takes down Canadiens

If the Montreal Canadiens wanted to beat the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, all they had to do was make sure the Tage Thompson line stayed quiet. They didn’t even come close. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
