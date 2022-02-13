ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Tending twine Sunday

 1 day ago

Jarry will start between the pipes for Sunday's road game versus New Jersey, Josh Yohe of The...

CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Generates helper Sunday

Letang notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Devils. Letang set up Bryan Rust's tally in the first minute of the third period. While Letang has gone seven games since his last goal, he's racked up six assists in that span, including three on the power play. The defenseman remains productive on offense with 43 points, 125 shots on net and a plus-19 rating in 45 contests. He's also contributed 97 hits and 81 blocked shots this season.
NHL
PensBurgh

Penguins/Devils Recap: Super fourth line on Sunday. Pens beat NJ 4-2

The Penguins and Devils got together for a Super matinee in New Jersey a battle of two teams both entering the day with two-game winning streaks. It would be the visitors that would extend their streak to three. It wouldn’t start out so promising for the Pens. In the second...
NHL
PensBurgh

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New Jersey Devils 2/13/2022: Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (29-11-8, 66 points, 2nd place Metropolitan Division) @ New Jersey Devils (17-26-45, 39 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) How to Watch: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (ATTSN-PT) locally in the Western PA viewing area, MSG+ for Devils fans, ESPN+. Opponent Track: New Jersey recently snapped a streak of seven...
NHL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Penguins are First not Last

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in First Place in the Metropolitan Division. It has been a long road up to this point, for the Penguins. There have been many hills, valleys and bumps along the way. In November, when the Penguins were in Last Place, I wrote. ‘If You’re Not First...
NHL
State
New Jersey State
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Deposits empty-netter Sunday

Guentzel scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Devils. Guentzel tallied in the third period to help secure the Penguins' win. He's riding a six-game point streak in which he's posted three goals, seven helpers and 26 shots on net. The 27-year-old winger's 24 goals represent his second-highest total, and he's reached the 50-point mark for the third time in his career. He's added 156 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 43 appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Kept quiet in return

Malkin went minus-1 with one shot on goal in 16:47 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Devils. Malkin's nine-game point streak officially ended when he missed Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, but it's certainly over now after his empty stat line. The 35-year-old has been productive more often than not since his Jan. 11 debut -- he's at 13 points, 33 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 13 outings this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Back in lineup Sunday

Malkin (not injury related) is playing in Sunday's game against New Jersey. Malkin has racked up 13 points over 12 games this season. The 35-year-old has missed the last two contests while dealing with COVID-19 protocols and border restrictions. He'll assume a second-line spot with Brock McGinn and Kasperi Kapanen.
NHL
Person
Tristan Jarry
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Forward Brian Boyle leads Penguins to 3rd consecutive win

Brian Boyle’s time with the New Jersey Devils was profound. Not necessarily for anything he did on the ice. But for simply being on the ice. In 2017, the staunch defensive forward was stricken with chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of cancer, but played through his ailment before it went into remission by 2018. That strife was shadowed by his son, Declan, being diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation of his jaw at roughly the same time.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Soundbites: Avalanche, Penguins, Sabres, Senators & More

The daily “NHL Soundbites” column is your go-to for the top quotes from every game in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Soundbites, these are...
NHL
beavercountyradio.com

Boyle Puts Scalding Penguins Ahead in 4-2 Win Over Devils

Boyle puts scalding Penguins ahead in 4-2 win over Devils. NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brian Boyle scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry made 28 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept rolling with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. Mike Matheson, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their third straight overall and sixth straight on the road. Pittsburgh improved to 7-1-3 in its last 11 games. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils. New Jersey had scored seven goals in each of its last two games, both road wins. But the Devils nonetheless fell to 3-8-0 in their last 11.
NHL
#Penguin#Twine#Devils
Reuters

Penguins defeat Devils, move into first place

EditorsNote: adds first name for Rust on first reference, other minor edits. Brian Boyle scored the game-winning goal against one of his former teams early in the third period Sunday afternoon as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division by beating the New Jersey Devils, 4-2, in Newark, N.J.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Bad Luck, Gudbranson Fight, NHL Trade Talk

Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson and New York Islanders forward Russ Johnston dropped the gloves late Saturday night, and it was a throwback fight. Gudbranson also scored in the Flames win, as the Islanders lost…again. The Vancouver Canucks are targeting the New Jersey Devils center on the NHL trade market. Teams are calling about exiled Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Ritchie, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have a serious issue with the injury bug.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Return of Malkin, Game 49: Penguins Lines, Notes & How to Watch vs. Devils

The Pittsburgh Penguins (29-11-8) have won two in a row after a four-game winless streak leading into the All-Star break, though we still haven’t seen the Penguins best in over a month. Sidney Crosby will try again for his 500th career goal. The Penguins can technically claim first place in the Metropolitan Division over the New Jersey Devils (17-26-5). The puck drops just after 1:30 p.m. at Prudential Center.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Podcast: The Scoop with Colby Armstrong

Colby Armstrong joins Josh Getzoff for a little hotstove conversation in Episode 48 of the Scoop Podcast, presented by PPG. Among the topics discussed:. A look back at the storylines surrounding the first half of the Penguins' season. Reflecting on the milestone ahead of Sidney Crosby as the captain closes...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN Blog: The Penguins First Solid Win with Malkin, Rebuilding their Game

It was globetrotter hockey. Sloppy, irresponsible hockey has occasionally sunk the Pittsburgh Penguins throughout the last 15 years. In January, the Penguins immediately reverted to that mindset following their 10-game winning streak when Evgeni Malkin returned to the lineup. Sunday’s 4-2 win over New Jersey Devils was a different story,...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins 3 Options: What to Do with Kasperi Kapanen? (+)

This is the career arc that drove the Toronto Maple Leafs just a little bit crazy. After 20 goals in 2018-19, under head coach Mike Babcock, Kasperi Kapanen had a free fall to 13 goals and an unsteady position in the blue and white lineup the following season. The Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan are getting a taste of the frustration as Kapanen muddles through the 2021-22 season.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Get Third Straight Win Out of the All-Star Break

The Penguins got their third straight win coming out of the All-Star break with a 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Super Bowl Sunday. They are now first place in the Metro Division and fourth place in the league. "When we're locked in as a group of five and we're...
NHL

