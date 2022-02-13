Jets' Kyle Connor: Takes full advantage against Preds

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner looks at the Calgary Flames getting back to shutting teams out while the New York Islanders had themselves an outburst a couple of games ago. Then we look at the continued success of the Colorado Avalanche at home and a couple of Winnipeg Jets accomplishing milestones as the team tries to get back into the playoff race. The Edmonton Oilers also begin the era under their new coach on the right note. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings’ rookies keep impressing, plus much more stats and milestones.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO