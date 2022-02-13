ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Kyle Connor: Takes full advantage against Preds

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Connor crafted a goal and an assist on the power play in Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 2, Winnipeg Jets 5: Lack of discipline costs Preds again

The Nashville Predators returned home to face the Winnipeg Jets tonight in a game that had much higher stakes for the visiting team. In spite of that, the Preds got off to a strong start, putting on some early pressure. Mikael Granlund scored less than four minutes into the game, thanks to a gorgeous assist from Filip Forsberg, and shortly after that Ryan Johansen drew a holding penalty. After Juuse Saros had to come up with a big save, Matt Duchene gave the Preds the early 2-0 lead on that power play.
NHL
Reuters

Blake Wheeler's five-point night fuels Jets' win in Nashville

Captain Blake Wheeler collected two goals and three assists to fuel the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. It was the second career five-point night for Wheeler, who had one goal and four assists in the Jets’ 5-2 win over Colorado on Nov. 9, 2018.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Connor
NHL

Wheeler scores five points for Jets in win against Predators

NASHVILLE -- Blake Wheeler had two goals and three assists for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist to reach 300 NHL points for the Jets (20-17-8), who scored five straight goals after trailing in the first period. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Scrappy Jets Finding Success With Smash-Mouth Style

The Winnipeg Jets have come into the second half of the season ready to crash, bang, batter and bruise as they attempt to claw their way back into the Western Conference Wild Card race and avoid a lost season. Jets Have Embraced a Smash-Mouth Style. Interim head coach Dave Lowry...
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Blackhawks

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets plan to bring all the momentum gained from a two-game road trip into tonight's opener of a four-game home stand against the Chicago Blackhawks. There was a lot to like about the stops in Dallas and Nashville, that saw the Jets bring home three of a possible four points.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Preds#Predators
The Hockey Writers

Wild Check-In: Fiala & Gaudreau Continue Their Dominance

The Minnesota Wild faced two difficult opponents in the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes this week. The five-day break for the All-Star Game appeared to get the better of them as they struggled in their first game back. The loss to the Jets was the first time they’ve been shut out all season. They came out strong in their next game against the Hurricanes, had a rough third period but fought through it and came out on top.
NHL
theScore

Preds' Borowiecki ejected for elbowing Jets' Svechnikov in face

Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct for elbowing Winnipeg Jets forward Evgeny Svechnikov on Saturday. Borowiecki clipped Svechnikov in the face, which left the Jets winger bloody. Borowiecki has been suspended three times over his 11-year career. He received two bans in 2018:...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Islanders, Avalanche, Jets, Oilers, Red Wings

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner looks at the Calgary Flames getting back to shutting teams out while the New York Islanders had themselves an outburst a couple of games ago. Then we look at the continued success of the Colorado Avalanche at home and a couple of Winnipeg Jets accomplishing milestones as the team tries to get back into the playoff race. The Edmonton Oilers also begin the era under their new coach on the right note. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings’ rookies keep impressing, plus much more stats and milestones.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
austinnews.net

NHL roundup: Jason Robertson, Stars top Jets in OT

Jason Robertson's overtime goal gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday. At 3:10 of the extra frame, Robertson converted his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey. The red-hot Robertson has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) over his past 18 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Unloads against Preds

Wheeler deposited two goals and three assists in a 5-2 win over the Predators on Saturday. Wheeler was not to be denied in this one, racking up eight shots on goal along with his five points. The right winger has played in just 31 games, compiling four goals and 22 assists, meaning half of his goals this season came against Juuse Saros in this game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Josh Morrissey: Exacts revenge on Preds

Morrissey supplied a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators. Coincidentally, these were the first points for Morrissey since he dialed in two assists against the same Nashville team in a Jan. 20 loss. The 26-year-old blueliner has five goals, 13 assists and a minus-3 rating through 42 games this season.
NHL
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Takes advantage of man advantage

Boeser knocked in a power-play goal and chipped in an assist in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Boeser assisted on J.T. Miller's opening goal before going on to beat Petr Mrazek himself in the first period, pushing the score to 2-0 early on. The 24-year-old has been a staple on the power play for Vancouver over the entirety of his career, with five consecutive seasons of double digit power-play points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Saturday

Hellebuyck will be stationed between the pipe for Saturday's game in Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Hellebuyck will start back-to-back games after stopping 31 of 35 shots in Friday's overtime loss to Dallas. The 28-year-old is now 15-15-7 on the year with a disappointing 2.85 GAA and .912 save percentage. He's appeared in 31 of Winnipeg's last 34 games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy