Chelsea will not be permitted to wear their golden World Champions badge in the Premier League as it goes against competition regulations. The Blues saw off Palmeiras in extra-time on Saturday to claim the last trophy they had yet to win in Roman Abramovich's 19 years at the helm, and among the rewards is a golden patch which can be emblazoned on a team's kit until the next winner is crowned.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO