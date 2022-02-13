ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday

By CNN Newsource
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who...

Shaoang Liu
Older Winter Olympics Athletes Are Grabbing The Glory In Beijing

When the Beijing Olympics close on Feb. 20, IOC President Thomas Bach, by tradition, will call on the “youth of the world to assemble four years from now.” He may consider expanding that invitation to the 2026 Winter Games at Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy to another group: the oldies but goodies.
Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
Olympics Live: No ceremony if Valieva wins skating medal

The International Olympic Committee says there will be no medal ceremony in Beijing if 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva places in the top three in the women's individual event. There will also be no medal ceremony for the team event, where Russia won gold a week ago with help...
France
Gold
Norway
Switzerland
Netherlands
Russia
2022 Winter Olympics Day 9 Livestreams: How to watch Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor in monobob’s Olympic debut

Day 9 of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is set to debut a new Olympic event in women’s bobsledding — the monobob — where one person rides in the sled. One of the favorites on a course dubbed “The Dragon’s Tail” is Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsledding gold medalist and a bronze medalist for Canada, who is now competing for the United States. After alleging abuse and harassment in Canadian bobsledding, she gained her American citizenship in San Diego in December and won her first race representing the U.S. two days later. For an unknown reason, Humphries did not compete in her final training heats heading into today's competition.
Top 2022 Winter Olympics moments for Saturday: Snowboarding, hockey, skating

BEIJING, China — From snowboarding to skating, here are Saturday's top video moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team USA scores gold in mixed team in snowboarding following this week’s historic moment for the sport as Shaun White had his final run Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, 16 years after winning the first of his three gold medals.
Gu takes 2nd, Gremaud earns Olympic gold in ski slopestyle

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu earned a silver medal with her final run in the Olympic women’s ski slopestyle contest. That keeps alive her quest to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games. Gu’s bid for another gold medal was thwarted by Mathilde Gremaud. The freestyle skier from Switzerland won the event on a bitterly cold and hazy day with the temperature hovering around minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Kelly Sildaru of Estonia took home bronze. Gu is an 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China. She won the big air contest last week. She also is competing in the halfpipe competition.
Corinne Suter wins Olympic downhill gold, Goggia gets silver

BEIJING (AP) — Corinne Suter edged defending Olympic champion Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win the downhill race at the Beijing Games. The 27-year-old Swiss skier injured both knees just before the start of the season and said this week that she had been on crutches for a month and in constant pain after her fall. Goggia hurt her left knee about a month ago but still managed to take the lead by nearly half a second. She let out a roar after crossing the line and then kissed a television camera. Suter came down the mountain a short time later and took the lead. Nadia Delago of Italy finished 0.57 behind Suter for bronze.
