The Pokemon Legends mainline entry debate raged on as soon as it was announced, but a new tweet provides some ammo on the pro main side of the argument. Just this past week, Nintendo UK asked “where did your journey with Pokemon begin?” while posting an infographic of “mainline” games in the series. It starts in 1999 with Pokemon Red and Blue (look at this western disrespect of Green!), then goes into Yellow, and from generation to generation, with the “third entry” games included, as well as Pokemon Let‘s Go, and generational remakes. At the end of the list in 2022 is Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

