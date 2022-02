Love is in the air in World of Warcraft, and no, in this particular case we’re not referring to the begrudging changes being made to the faction divide in the game. No, we’re talking about the game’s Valentine’s Day event, and it should feel familiar to players. Obviously it would feel familiar in WoW Classic, since that is pretty obviously a throwback to an earlier version of the game, but it will also feel familiar in the retail version of the game as well, as it’s largely the same event that players have been dealing with for ages.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO