ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Each former Longhorn to appear in the Super Bowl over the last five years

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuknW_0eDMDZk000

Super Bowl 56 marks 17 consecutive seasons that a former Longhorn as appeared on the big stage.

On Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kick off in the Super Bowl, two players will be representing Texas. Cincinnati is home to center Trey Hopkins and edge Joseph Ossai.

While Ossai suffered a season-ending knee injury during preseason, Hopkins has been a consistent piece to the Bengals offensive line. He snaps the ball to quarterback sensation Joe Burrow, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Hopkins and the rest of the offensive line will have a tough battle on Sunday trying to limit the Rams stout defensive front led by Aaron Donald.

Hopkins and Ossai are hoping to be a part of the first Super Bowl title won by Cincinnati, but the Rams hold the early edge in this matchup with a -4.0 spread.

Take a look at each Longhorn to appear in the Super Bowl over the last five years:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8CyH_0eDMDZk000
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMWgT_0eDMDZk000
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cyg4w_0eDMDZk000
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVPtn_0eDMDZk000
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMLvj_0eDMDZk000
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RLgQ_0eDMDZk000
Harry How/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hff4P_0eDMDZk000
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMxx0_0eDMDZk000
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
countryliving.com

NFL Star Cooper Kupp Admits His Wife Anna Completely Inspired Him in His Career

L.A. Rams star Cooper Kupp has had a record-breaking season, helping his team reach the Super Bowl. In his fifth year in the league, he became only the fourth player in history to achieve the receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, and won offensive player of the year.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Orgeron has 1 big worry for Joe Burrow in Super Bowl

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron is unsurprisingly pulling for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. There is one factor, however, that has Orgeron a little bit worried. Orgeron won a national championship with Burrow at LSU, and thinks his former quarterback can repeat the feat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Orgeron noted he’s always pulling for Burrow, but said things could go very poorly if the Bengals don’t contain Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HuffingtonPost

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Rejects Super Bowl Tickets 'In The Rafters'

Los Angeles Rams great Eric Dickerson didn’t seem to think his Super Bowl tickets befitted his Hall of Fame status, so he’s probably watching Sunday’s game at home. The legendary running back ― a five-time All Pro who rushed for more than 13,000 career yards and set rookie and NFL single-season rushing records with the Rams ― aired his grievance Thursday on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie & Perloff.” (Watch the video below.)
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
dawgnation.com

Nick Saban hires another former UGA QB

Alabama has hired another former UGA quarterback to assist its football program. Zach Mettenberger, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs for one season (2009) before being dismissed, has been hired as an Alabama offensive analyst, per multiple reports. Mettenberger, 30, will be on the same Alabama staff with Joe Cox,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed

After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow Might Leave Bengals, Claims Carson Palmer

Super Bowl Week is very much about weird stories. But usually that's due to the perfectly understandable habit of non-football hangers-on trying to attach themselves to the festivities. But this weird story about present Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow comes directly from ... Former Cincinnati Bengals QB Carson Palmer. “I...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy