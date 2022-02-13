Super Bowl LVI Commercials Take Lighter Approach

On February 12, McDonald's dropped a tease on Twitter and Facebook "Uhhhhhhhhhhh," the company wrote in the posts, "something's coming." This was accompanied by a picture of a drive-thru with the massive wheels of a truck barely visible behind the glare of headlights. Above the floating "M" on the image hovered the numbers "2.13.22," which you might recognize as the date of this year's Super Bowl. On Twitter, the brand followed its somewhat cryptic uhhhh-nouncement with another stating, "brb setting my alarm for 6:20 pm et tomorrow." That's 10 minutes before the official start time of Super Bowl LVI, according to CBS Sports. From the looks of it, McDonald's plans to unveil a video on YouTube titled "Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh."

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO