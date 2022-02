Whew, Sahith Theegala said. “Yeah, very draining, for sure,” he said. Multiple times, he hit into the desert. Twice, he said, his ball was stepped on. Twice, he said, it was also picked up by a fan. But when that wasn’t happening, Theegala was hitting fairways, hitting greens and rolling in putts. Somehow through all of it, he held onto the lead he brought into the day. Whew. Here are three things you need to know after Saturday’s third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO