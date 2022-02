The singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has shared a new track titled “Kissing Lessons,” alongside a new music video for the song. “Kissing Lessons” is a charming song that describes an experience that Dacus had in her childhood. The artist tells the tale of her childhood crush, describing a girl that she knew in the second grade, who she idolized. She talks about how they would talk about their crushes and receive ‘kissing lessons’ from one another. Dacus describes how she and the girl would “take turns being seduced, Imagining the day it would come into use.” The track is rather short and has been described by many as having a nostalgic sound, offering a crunchy and simple guitar riff that is eventually accompanied by upbeat and playful synth sounds along with Dacus’ chill and relaxing vocals.

