52 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release Their Debut Album + Invent Heavy Metal

Now a five-piece, Brazilian riffers Weedevil will debut their new lineup on their first full-length, The Return. Set to release later this year on vinyl through DHU Records, the release will be the follow-up to last year’s two-songer The Death is Coming (review here) and will be preceded by a first single “Underwater” — which also happens to be the opening track of the LP — to see release this Friday. If you do the Spotify/DSP thing, then you can pre-save the track now. I will not pretend to know how that works. The digital release of the album is in April through Abraxas, and the DHU LP follows when it follows. Because it’s 2022 and that’s the world we live in. If I could change any number of things about it, I’d line up release dates across formats, but I don’t think that’s what I’d change first.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO