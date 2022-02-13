ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Micah Parsons wants to see change to NFL rules for one defensive penalty

By Andrew Olson
saturdaytradition.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 1 season in the NFL, Micah Parsons would like to see a rule change when it comes to one defensive penalty. Parsons recently visited ProFootballTalk’s PFT Live. During his chat, he was asked about being flagged...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 3

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman diagnose Cowboys' woes; Micah Parsons disses Joe Burrow

The Cowboys aren’t in Super Bowl LVI, but why they’re not was a popular topic during the lead-up to the big game. As hype week rolled on toward Sunday, there was no shortage of former Cowboys making the interview rounds, and all were asked to troubleshoot the current troubles in Big D. Emmitt Smith had plenty of fingers to point, but Troy Aikman was left mostly scratching his head.
NFL
NBC Sports

Micah Parsons says roughing the passer penalties should be reviewable

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons wants the NFL to expand instant replay to include roughing the passer penalties. Parsons, asked on PFT Live about the highly questionable roughing the passer penalty he took for a hit on Derek Carr on Thanksgiving against the Raiders, said replay review should be available to overturn a bad roughing call.
NFL
The Falcoholic

ESPN’s 2021 re-draft has Falcons swapping Kyle Pitts for Micah Parsons

The 2021 season is coming to an end this weekend, and positional reviews are in full force. The 2021 NFL Draft delivered a lot of rookies who made an impact in their first year, especially at the top of the draft. With the year nearing an end, ESPN has took...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Micah Parsons
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons wants to be 'more detailed' in Year 2

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons just completed his first season in the NFL and he has made one thing obvious. He is going to be a force to be reckoned with for a long time. The former Penn State star was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year and looks to only get better while playing both linebacker and some defensive end as a pass-rusher. When speaking with NBC Sports this week, Parsons detailed how he just hopes to grow as a player in Year 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football
Dallas Sports Focus

Micah Parsons gives credit to Cowboys offensive line for his pass rushing ability as a rookie

Today, he is the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year and the hope of Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere. But, there was a time that we were unsure of just what the Cowboys had in Micah Parsons. The story has been well told of how the Cowboys coveted a cornerback in the 2021 draft but were thwarted when both Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn were taken just ahead of the Cowboys pick. They decided to trade down a couple of spots and then settle on Parsons.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy