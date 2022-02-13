ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trippier's free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWCASTLE, England -- Kieran Trippier scored from a free kick for the second time in six days to fire Newcastle to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and a third straight Premier League victory on Sunday. The England full back's 35th-minute goal helped Newcastle move four points clear of...

