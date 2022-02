Last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured off to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for UFC 271. The second pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year was largely carried by its headliner, a thrilling Middleweight match up with gold on the line between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. While that was the only title fight of the night, the rest of the card was fortunately filled with well-known names, heavy hitters, or — in the case of someone like Derek Lewis — both!

