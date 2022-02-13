ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan 'certainly going to take a look' at 2024 presidential bid

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday said he is “certainly going to take a look” at a 2024 bid for president, days after he announced that he will not run for Senate in the Old Line State despite members of his party urging him to campaign for a seat in the upper chamber.

Asked by co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he is considering a presidential run, Hogan emphasized that he is focused on completing his term as governor, which expires in January 2023.

“I'm going to run through the tape as governor until January of next year. I'm going to try to be the very best governor I can be. I'm going to continue to stand up and be a voice. I'm not going to sit back and not be involved in the issues of the day,” Hogan said.

“I'm concerned about the direction of the party and the country. And I will make a decision about 2024 after I finish this job,” he added.

Pressed on if he is considering a presidential bid, Hogan said “We're certainly going to take a look at it after January of '23.”

Hogan put an end to speculation on Tuesday when he announced at a press conference that he would not wage a bid for U.S. Senate. He said he considered a campaign but ultimately decided that he should focus on finishing his second term as governor.

His announcement came despite a lobby from a number of top Republicans urging the moderate GOP governor to run.

He is now the second Republican governor to pass on a Senate run. New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu announced in November that he would seek another term as governor of the the Granite State.

Hogan on Sunday said part of his decision not to run for senator involved lack of productivity in Washington.

“I have been a lifelong executive. I have much more power as a governor of Maryland. I make decisions every day that impact people's lives, and I like to get things done,” he said.

“And, in Washington, it seems as if there's just a lot of divisiveness and dysfunction, and not a lot gets done. So, it wasn't the right job, right fit for me,” he added.

ABC News

