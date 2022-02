Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - No. 13 Illinois men's basketball (18-6) swept rival Northwestern Sunday, beating the wildcats for the second time in two weeks. The Fighting Illini beat the Wildcats 73-66. The Illini led by as much as 17 points in the dominate first half. After taking the 44-30 lead at halftime, Northwestern rallied during an Illinois scoring drought to get within one point of the lead. The Illini needed a late run down the stretch to seal the game. Illinois has won the last eight contests against their instate rivals. Illinois outrebounded Northwestern 47-30.

