ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Sullivan: Potential invasion of Ukraine will not be treated like Afghanistan withdrawal

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JFzR_0eDM7m0q00
© Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine will not be treated like the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan and advised Americans in the Eastern European country to not expect the same course of action from the Biden administration.

Last week, the White House told Americans remaining in Ukraine to get out of the country and said that no U.S. troops would be sent to help them evacuate.

"Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan asked Sullivan if these warnings were being made in light of the chaotic evacuation of Americans in Afghanistan last year.

"Well first of all, Margaret, Afghanistan does play into this in an important way. Because the American people saw the United States deploy thousands of soldiers and then evacuate 124,000 people from Kabul last August, it's totally possible that there are some Americans out there in Ukraine thinking the exact same thing is going to happen in Ukraine," Sullivan said.

"It's our obligation to indicate to them that that is not in fact, the case that there's a big difference between ending a 20-year war in Afghanistan, and sending American forces in to fight Russian forces near their border in a war in Ukraine, which the president is not prepared to do," he added.

According to Sullivan, commercial transport options out of Ukraine continue to remain available and he encouraged Americans to take advantage of them.

Regarding the current state of efforts to resolve tensions with Russia, Sullivan said that the U.S. remains open to diplomatic efforts, but is prepared to respond if Russia chooses a different path.

Comments / 6

Related
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Margaret Brennan
morningbrew.com

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kabul#Russian#Americans#Eastern European#The White House
mediaite.com

‘It Doesn’t Take Much to Slit the Throat of a Russian Soldier’: Fox News Reporter Predicts ‘Brutal’ Slog If Russia Invades Ukraine

Fox News’ national security correspondent predicted Russia would be in for a “brutal” occupation of Ukraine in the event Russia invades the country. Jennifer Griffin stated that the Russian military might “get drained” in a prolonged occupation, just as it did in Afghanistan after invading and occupying that country for a decade.
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BBC

Ukraine seeks meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss build-up

Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group over the escalating tensions on its border. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the build-up of troops. He said the next step was requesting a meeting within...
POLITICS
wfxb.com

Biden’s National Security Advisor Warns U.S. About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Yesterday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a warning that the United States believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week. Sullivan said that Russian forces are positioned so that an invasion could take place before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 20th. Sullivan said “we cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin. A major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week.” He added “The way they have built up their forces, the way they have maneuvered things in place, makes it a distinct possibility there will be major military action very soon. and we are prepared to continue to work on diplomacy, but we are also prepared to respond in a united and decisive way with our allies and partners should Russia proceed.” On Saturday, President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of ‘swift or severe costs’ if he were to order an invasion of Ukraine. According to a White House official, Sullivan will hold a series of briefings with lawmakers on Russia and Ukraine today.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star Panel on potential Russian invasion into Ukraine

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report All-Star Panel," February 11, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BRET BAIER: Let's bring in the aforementioned panel. Jeff Mason, White House Correspondent for Reuters. Matthew Continetti, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Fox News Correspondent Gillian Turner who once served on the National Security Council under Presidents Bush and Obama and we still have Jen Griffin at the Pentagon.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

475K+
Followers
57K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy