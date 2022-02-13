Sullivan: Potential invasion of Ukraine will not be treated like Afghanistan withdrawal

© Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine will not be treated like the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan and advised Americans in the Eastern European country to not expect the same course of action from the Biden administration.

Last week, the White House told Americans remaining in Ukraine to get out of the country and said that no U.S. troops would be sent to help them evacuate.

"Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan asked Sullivan if these warnings were being made in light of the chaotic evacuation of Americans in Afghanistan last year.

"Well first of all, Margaret, Afghanistan does play into this in an important way. Because the American people saw the United States deploy thousands of soldiers and then evacuate 124,000 people from Kabul last August, it's totally possible that there are some Americans out there in Ukraine thinking the exact same thing is going to happen in Ukraine," Sullivan said.

"It's our obligation to indicate to them that that is not in fact, the case that there's a big difference between ending a 20-year war in Afghanistan, and sending American forces in to fight Russian forces near their border in a war in Ukraine, which the president is not prepared to do," he added.

According to Sullivan, commercial transport options out of Ukraine continue to remain available and he encouraged Americans to take advantage of them.

Regarding the current state of efforts to resolve tensions with Russia, Sullivan said that the U.S. remains open to diplomatic efforts, but is prepared to respond if Russia chooses a different path.