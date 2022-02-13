ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fan group makes sure no fan is left behind at the Super Bowl

By Tino Bovenzi
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — It’s been such a long wait for Bengals fans to see their team in the Super Bowl, that unfortunately some die-hard fans are no longer here to see it. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be there in spirit. What You Need...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
dayton.com

Newborn babies cheer on Bengals at Miami Valley Hospital South

Miami Valley Hospital South is celebrating the Cincinnati Bengals by dressing newborn babies in the team clothes ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl. Nurses made the following onesies and sleep-sack blankets in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals going to the Super Bowl, the hospital said in releasing the photos.
NFL
State
Ohio State
#Bengals#American Football#Afc Championship#Arrowhead#Chiefs
Fox5 KVVU

'Mattress Mack' loses his $9.5M bet on Bengals to win Super Bowl

CINCINNATI - Mattress Mack put all his chips in on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl 56. More specifically, he put $9.5 million on the Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams (+170). According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, that meant his total potential payout would have been more than...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
Super Bowl
NFL
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top reactions after Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI

No matter what happened in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, there was bound to be a tidal wave of reactions on social media and otherwise. But it sure doesn’t hurt that some downright unforgettable moments on the field, including a historic trick play. There was also a historically bone-headed penalty on one team thanks to a player in a hoodie who decided to come onto the field.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Why Bills Fans Should Root for The Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Today’s the big game, Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills are not playing tonight. However, I’m sure plenty of fans will still have a rooting interest in this game; whether it be the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals, or their prop bets to hit. For those fans who are still undecided on which team to root for, why not the Bengals?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell speaks out on key holding call in Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

There were several key plays from the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, one of those pivotal plays involved the referees. The play in question occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Rams driving down the field attempting to take the lead. LA star receiver Cooper Kupp seemingly had a mismatch on Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who appeared to hold onto Kupp as he attempted to run his route at the goal line. The referees threw the flag and gave the Rams the ball at the 1-yard line, where they eventually punched it in for what became the go-ahead touchdown in their Super Bowl victory over the Bengals. The play was quite controversial with plenty of opinions on the call to go around. Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, perhaps understanding the position that Wilson was in for the Bengals, spoke out on the key holding call from the Super Bowl in a thread on Twitter.
NFL

