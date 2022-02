The 44-year-old P. Moses had her voting right revoked after she pleaded guilty to a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, felonies that happened decades ago when she was in her 20s. Back in 2019, Moses was happy to hear she was once again eligible to vote after both the corrections department and the county election commission confirmed on her voter registration application once her probation was over.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO