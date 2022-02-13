2 charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer, who authorities said has been released from a hospital.

State Police said Caleb Dustin Elledge, of Los Lunas, and Alanna Martinez were located after a Saturday search at a home in the town of McIntosh.

Elledge, 24, has been charged in a criminal complaint with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, tampering with evidence, aggravated battery on a peace officer, possession of a firearm or a destructive device by a felon and criminal damage to property, authorities said.

They said Martinez, 22, was facing a charge of harboring or aiding a felon.

It was unclear Sunday if either suspect had a lawyer yet who could speak on their behalf.

Police said Elledge has a long criminal history and multiple arrest warrants.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that at the time of Friday’s shooting, Elledge had been on the run for several months after cutting off his ankle monitor.

State Police Chief Tim Johnson said at a news conference Saturday that least three guns were recovered, but it’s not yet known if one of them was used in the shooting.

The officer was shot along a highway east of Albuquerque after pursuing a vehicle that had rammed his patrol car. He was shot as the two suspects exited their vehicle.

Elledge reportedly told police he didn’t want to go back to prison and he fired at least eight rounds at the officer, according to the Journal.

Johnson said the injured lieutenant, whose name hasn’t been released, left the hospital Saturday and returned home to his family.

He reportedly was shot on one side of his neck.

“All indications are that he’s going to make a full recovery,” Johnson said.