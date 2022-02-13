ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Joe Burrow's viral pre-game outfits was to help a friend

By Chris Roling
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s fashion sense took the globe by storm as his team marched to Super Bowl LVI.

There were the funny glasses. And The Rock himself gave Burrow a shoutout for one of his outfits.

But here’s a heartwarmer of a story. One of Burrow’s outfits — his fit for the AFC title game against the Chiefs — was actually his way of helping out a friend from high school.

Burrow’s jacket was made by Micah Saltzman, a fellow Athens High School attendee who runs his own fashion line dubbed Live 2 Love. He’ll sometimes send Burrow care packages and Micah was caught off guard when Burrow left the Bengals’ plan in one of his creations.

Bryant Somerville of 10TV caught the story:

“[Burrow] texted my brother and was like yo, don’t tell Micah, but this jacket’s sick [and] I’m gonna wear it to the AFC game and so when I saw that I was like ‘Oh, my God’,” Saltzman said.

The Sherpa Jacket.

Saltzman says sales of the jacket have tripled since then: “Because he didn’t have to do that at all. It was super kind of him. It just shows who he is, ya know?”

Micah’s brother, Zacciah, added this, per Kevin Wiseman of the Athens Messenger:

“That’s what makes Joe unique. He’s not going to wear a Louis Vuitton jacket because that’s what he’s supposed to do. He’s going to wear my brother’s jacket because he thinks it’s really cool. People are going to take that how they want. He doesn’t care how other people feel about things.”

Joe Cool, indeed.

